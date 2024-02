Rajkumar Santoshi sentenced to two years in jail in cheque bounce case, to pay 2 crore fine

Filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi, who is set to come out with his next directorial venture Lahore 1947, featuring Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta in lead roles, was sentenced to 2 years imprisonment by a Jamnagar court in a cheque bouncing case. Also read: Aamir Khan announces next project Lahore 1947, will star ‘immensely talented’ Sunny Deol as lead Rajkumar Santoshi sentenced to two years in prison. (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL / AFP)(AFP)

Rajkumar Santoshi cheque bounce case

The complainant, Ashok Lal, a prominent industrialist and shipping magnate from Jamnagar, claimed that he received 10 cheques of ₹10 lakh each from the filmmaker, totalling ₹1 crore, which subsequently bounced.

Piyush Bhojani, the advocate for the businessman in the case, confirmed the sentencing to ANI on Saturday.

According to the advocate, Lal contributed ₹1 crore to Rajkumar Santoshi's film.

Repaying the magnate, Santoshi allegedly sent him 10 cheques of ₹10 lakh each.

Once the checks were deposited in the bank within the stipulated time frame, they bounced, the businessman alleged, adding that he first tried to establish contact with the filmmaker over this matter.

However, he claimed that all attempts to establish contact with the filmmaker failed after which he filed a lawsuit under the Negotiable Instruments Act.

During a hearing in the case on Saturday, the court ordered a two-year jail sentence for Santoshi while asking him to repay double the amount that he owes to the businessman.

Lahore 1947

Santoshi's upcoming film Lahore 1947 is being produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions. This project marks the collaboration of Sunny Deol, Santoshi, and Aamir Khan for the first time. This film will also mark the 17th venture under Aamir Khan Productions (AKP).

Rajkumar Santoshi and Sunny Deol combined previously to deliver three box office hits-- Ghayal, Damini, and Ghatak.

