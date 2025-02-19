Rajkummar Rao's obsession with playing ‘tier 2 city guy who wants to get married’ gets roasted by comedian. Watch

Rajkummar Rao released the teaser of his next movie, Bhool Chuk Maaf on Tuesday and one thing was more noticeable than ever: he has really committed to the ‘guy from small town desperate to marry’ prototype. In the movie, he plays a young guy from Banaras who is excited about his wedding date getting finalised. Recently, he had similar roles in Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Waala Video, Stree 2, Hum Do Humare Do, Roohi, and others. His penchant for such roles was also noticed by Akshat, a comedian on Instagram whose videos often go viral. Rajkummar Rao's recent filmography was mentioned in comedian Akshat's new video.

Rajkummar's love for same roles

In his video, Akshat joked that India had not had any tier 2 cities for a long time, but they were brought back so Rajkummar, whom he called the best actor in the country, could have a career. “Kyuki aur koi kahani hai hi nahi sunane ko ab duniya mein (because there is no other story to tell in this world). He said that sci-fi, historical, all these genres are useless, “two-tier city mein ek ladka jise shaadi karni hai, eklauti kahani hai sunane ke liye. Humare desh ke sabse acche actor Rajkummar Rao yahi karne ke liye paida hue hain (a guy from tier-2 city is the only story we have now. Our country's best actor Rajkummar Rao was born just to play such roles).”

Akshat acknowledged that Rajkummar did try a bunch of genres but this is where he has finally settled. “Zakir Khan says he's come from a small town but Rajkummar says he's going to a small town,” he joked.

Internet agrees

Internet also agreed with his take. “Ek do movie tak thik tha wo shuru mein…fir usko bhi Hero banne ka shauk chad gaya (His early movies were fine but then he got fixated on becoming the hero)," wrote a person. Another said, “Citilights ke baad Rajkumar ne decide kar diya tha ke bade seher jana hi nahi hai (After Citylights, Rajukummar decided never to go to big cities again).” Another joked, “Isiliye government development kay bare mein nahi sochti, agar sab sheher ache ban gaye toh rajkumar rao kaha jaayenge (This is why government is not working towards developing smaller cities. Where would Rajkummar go for work then).”

About Bhool Chuk Maaf

Even when Rajkummar posted the teaser for the movie on Instagram, he got similar comments. “I hate to see Rajkumar being typecast in the same type of comedy movies, he has much more potential than this,” read a comment. Another mentioned, “Raj kumar rao getting same script for one million times.”

Directed by Karan Sharma, Bhool Chuk Maaf is presented by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films in association with Amazon MGM Studios.

Apart from Bhool Chuk Maaf, Rajkummar Rao also has Maalik in his kitty. The film is produced by Kumar Taurani under the Tips Films banner and Jay Shewakramani's Northern Lights Films. It will be released theatrically on June 20, 2025.