Rajpal Yadav refuses to reveal financial help received from Bollywood stars in ₹9 crore debt case: ‘Don’t want sympathy'

Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav was granted interim bail on February 16 in connection with a ₹9 crore debt and cheque bounce case. During the period when the actor was in jail, several Bollywood celebrities reportedly stepped forward to help him financially settle his dues. However, in a recent interview with Etimes, Rajpal declined to disclose the names of those who assisted him or the amounts involved, stating that he did not wish to invite sympathy. Rajpal Yadav opens up about Bollywood's support during his jail term.

What Rajpal Yadav said about the industry's support The actor said he is being extremely cautious with his words as the legal proceedings are still ongoing. While names such as Sonu Sood, Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn were reported to have extended financial help, Rajpal maintained that the industry does not need to publicly prove its support for him.

Addressing the financial support from the industry, the actor said, “This matter first appeared in the media in 2012. Headlines claimed that ‘Rajpal Yadav is a fraud’. Since then, I have worked in at least ten films every year. If I were truly a fraud, why would people continue to work with me? The industry doesn’t need to prove that they are with me; I have faith that everyone is with me.”

When asked directly about the financial assistance he has supposedly received from industry colleagues, Rajpal refused to name them or the amount they helped with and said, “I respect all the help that has come my way, but I do not want sympathy.”

About Rajpal Yadav’s debt case The actor was sent to jail in a decade-old case related to the non-repayment of a loan amounting to ₹9 crore. In 2010, Rajpal had borrowed ₹5 crore from Delhi-based Murali Pvt Ltd for his directorial venture Ata Pata Laapata. After the film failed at the box office, he was unable to repay the loan. Subsequently, seven cheques issued by the actor were dishonoured, leading to legal action.

In 2018, a magistrate’s court convicted Rajpal and his wife, Radha, under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, sentencing him to six months of simple imprisonment. In 2024, the court suspended his sentence and directed him to take “sincere and genuine steps” to clear the outstanding dues, which had by then risen to ₹ 9 crore.

On February 2, 2026, the Delhi High Court directed Rajpal to surrender after he informed the court that he did not have the means to repay the amount. He subsequently surrendered and was sent to Tihar Jail.

During his jail term, Sonu Sood publicly offered financial assistance and also signed Rajpal for an upcoming project with a token remuneration, urging others in the industry to extend support. Following this, Rajpal’s manager revealed that Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Varun Dhawan and others had come forward to help him. The actor has now been granted interim bail until March 18.