Rajpal Yadav shares his first post after getting bail in ₹9 crore debt case; here’s what he said with folded hands
Fans reacted as Rajpal Yadav penned a gratitude note. Check it out here.
Actor Rajpal Yadav has shared his first post on Instagram after getting released from Tihar jail in a cheque-bounce case. Taking to his social media platform on Thursday, Rajpal penned a gratitude note.
Rajpal Yadav pens a gratitude note, fans react
The actor wrote in Hindi, "Aap sabbhi k pyaar aur saath k liye dil se dhanyawaad (Heartfelt thanks to all of you for your love and support) (folded hands emoji)." He didn't caption the post but added a folded hands emoji.
Reacting to the post, a fan said, "You are a gem of our generation." "Only good happens with the good person," read a comment. A person wrote, "Good to have you back, sir."
What Rajpal said about his jail time, himself
After his bail, Rajpal spoke to news agency ANI and reflected on his nearly 30-year-long journey in Indian cinema. "I got the privilege of coming out, and regarding the matter which is in the honourable High Court, for any legal questions that arise, the one who will give proper facts and truth-filled answers is our lawyer, Mr Bhaskar Upadhyay. I have given him the responsibility to stay in proper touch regarding this," he said.
He further added, "As for me, I will share some personal things about myself very soon. I will also hold a proper press conference in front of the media of the entire country. Since I didn't get time right now, I just want to say that every child, elderly, and youth of the entire country, every child, elderly, and youth of the entire world who has given me their blessings. I am like a seed for everyone. Since childhood, and now until my half-century, I have been raised by the blessings of children, the elderly, and youth."
After he surrendered to Tihar Jail authorities, actors Sonu Sood and Gurmeet Choudhary, along with music composer Rao Inderjit Yadav, offered financial assistance to his family and appealed to others to extend support.
About Rajpal's case
The Delhi High Court on Monday granted an interim suspension of his sentence until March 18. The bench of Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma, while passing the order, directed Yadav to furnish a personal bond of ₹1 lakh along with one surety of the same amount. The court noted that ₹1.5 crore has been deposited in the respondent's bank account while considering the relief. It ordered the suspension of the sentence on the condition that Rajpal furnish a personal bond of ₹1 lakh along with one surety of the same amount.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnanya Das
Ananya Das works as Deputy Chief Content Producer with the digital platform on Hindustan Times. She has worked as a journalist for over 11 years. Currently, she writes about celebrities, films, web series and has a keen interest in K-pop.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.