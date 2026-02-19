Rajpal Yadav shares his first post after getting bail in ₹9 crore debt case; here’s what he said with folded hands

Reacting to the post, a fan said, "You are a gem of our generation." "Only good happens with the good person," read a comment. A person wrote, "Good to have you back, sir."

The actor wrote in Hindi, "Aap sabbhi k pyaar aur saath k liye dil se dhanyawaad (Heartfelt thanks to all of you for your love and support) (folded hands emoji)." He didn't caption the post but added a folded hands emoji.

What Rajpal said about his jail time, himself After his bail, Rajpal spoke to news agency ANI and reflected on his nearly 30-year-long journey in Indian cinema. "I got the privilege of coming out, and regarding the matter which is in the honourable High Court, for any legal questions that arise, the one who will give proper facts and truth-filled answers is our lawyer, Mr Bhaskar Upadhyay. I have given him the responsibility to stay in proper touch regarding this," he said.

He further added, "As for me, I will share some personal things about myself very soon. I will also hold a proper press conference in front of the media of the entire country. Since I didn't get time right now, I just want to say that every child, elderly, and youth of the entire country, every child, elderly, and youth of the entire world who has given me their blessings. I am like a seed for everyone. Since childhood, and now until my half-century, I have been raised by the blessings of children, the elderly, and youth."

After he surrendered to Tihar Jail authorities, actors Sonu Sood and Gurmeet Choudhary, along with music composer Rao Inderjit Yadav, offered financial assistance to his family and appealed to others to extend support.