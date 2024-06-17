Rakesh Roshan looks dashing in throwback pic shared by Hrithik Roshan on Father's Day: 'World needs more men like you'
Hrithik Roshan is in awe of dad Rakesh Roshan. Check out the actor's sweet Father's Day post for the filmmaker-actor.
Rakesh Roshan has his son and actor Hrithik Roshan amazed with his old black-and-white photo. On Father's Day 2024, Hrithik paid a tribute to the veteran actor and filmmaker by sharing a throwback on Instagram. A young Rakesh Roshan wore a jacket and sported a neckerchief in the stylish photo. Also read | Hrithik Roshan says Rakesh Roshan was told to not launch him with Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai: 'I won't name anyone but...'
Hrithik's Father's Day post for Rakesh Roshan
"People still don’t know the real magnitude of the Man you are. Your resilience is unparalleled. Your journey continues to inspire me everyday. And now it inspires your grandkids too. I hope someday soon the entire world sees your real story too. The world needs more men like you. Happy Father’s Day papa (red heart emoji)," Hrithik wrote in his caption.
Reactions to the post
Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar dropped a heart emoji in the comments section of Hrithik's post. A fan commented, "Happy Father's Day to you Hrithik, the best father. Also, what a handsome man... may God protect your father..." Another wrote, “When are you making a film on Rakesh sir's life?”
Hrithik reacts to Rakesh's 'unbelievable' gym video
Hrithik keeps sharing posts about Rakesh. The actor-filmmaker never misses a chance to inspire fans with his fitness regime, and in April, Hrithik reacted to his hardcore workout video. Hrithik re-posted a video of his dad on Instagram Stories, and wrote, "Matlab ki kaise (As in just how)! How? Unbelievable papa!!"
The video featured Rakesh doing bench presses, pushups, leg exercises and weight lifting in the presence of his fitness coach. Rakesh had taken to Instagram and dropped the video from his gym session. Sharing it, he wrote, “I wasn't posting, but I never missed a workout. My dedication stayed strong.”
More about Rakesh Roshan's career
Rakesh has acted in films such as Khubsoorat (1980) with Rekha and Kaamchor (1982) with Jaya Prada. He made his directorial debut with Khudgarz (1987). He went to direct movies such as Khoon Bhari Maang (1988), Karan Arjun (1995) and the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Koyla (1997). He also worked with his son Hrithik in films like Koi...Mil Gaya and the Krrish series.
