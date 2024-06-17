Rakesh Roshan looks dashing in throwback pic shared by Hrithik Roshan on Father's Day: 'World needs more men like you'

Hrithik's Father's Day post for Rakesh Roshan

"People still don’t know the real magnitude of the Man you are. Your resilience is unparalleled. Your journey continues to inspire me everyday. And now it inspires your grandkids too. I hope someday soon the entire world sees your real story too. The world needs more men like you. Happy Father’s Day papa (red heart emoji)," Hrithik wrote in his caption.

Reactions to the post

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar dropped a heart emoji in the comments section of Hrithik's post. A fan commented, "Happy Father's Day to you Hrithik, the best father. Also, what a handsome man... may God protect your father..." Another wrote, “When are you making a film on Rakesh sir's life?”

Hrithik reacts to Rakesh's 'unbelievable' gym video

Hrithik keeps sharing posts about Rakesh. The actor-filmmaker never misses a chance to inspire fans with his fitness regime, and in April, Hrithik reacted to his hardcore workout video. Hrithik re-posted a video of his dad on Instagram Stories, and wrote, "Matlab ki kaise (As in just how)! How? Unbelievable papa!!"

The video featured Rakesh doing bench presses, pushups, leg exercises and weight lifting in the presence of his fitness coach. Rakesh had taken to Instagram and dropped the video from his gym session. Sharing it, he wrote, “I wasn't posting, but I never missed a workout. My dedication stayed strong.”

More about Rakesh Roshan's career

Rakesh has acted in films such as Khubsoorat (1980) with Rekha and Kaamchor (1982) with Jaya Prada. He made his directorial debut with Khudgarz (1987). He went to direct movies such as Khoon Bhari Maang (1988), Karan Arjun (1995) and the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Koyla (1997). He also worked with his son Hrithik in films like Koi...Mil Gaya and the Krrish series.