Rakesh Roshan says he and Hrithik Roshan 'can't toot their own horn': 'It does cause problems but our success speaks'

Netflix's new documentary The Roshans shone a light on the work and achievements of an unheralded Bollywood dynasty. The docu-series talked about the work of composer Roshan, his sons Rakesh and Rajesh, and grandson Hrithik. In an interaction with HT right after the release, Rakesh Roshan spoke about the show and his experiences of reliving his life while filming it. (Also read: Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan 'mocked, tormented' Rakesh Roshan during Karan Arjun shoot) Hrithik Roshan and Rakesh Roshan have collaborated on multiple films.

Rakesh Roshan on not being publicity savvy

The Roshans emphasise that Roshan was not very publicity savvy. Writer Javed Akhtar mentions in one episode that he neither tooted his own horn nor let anyone else do it. Rakesh Roshan says that the entire family is like that. "I think it's in the DNA. We don't know how to publicise ourselves. We like our work to speak. But we don't know how to toot our own horn," he says.

When asked if it causes them some problems in an industry that is all about self-aggrandisation, the filmmaker says, "Yes, it does cause problems, but in a way God gave us the strength to handle it. He also gave us success after success, so our work spoke for us, and we did not have to toot our own horn."

Rakesh Roshan on reliving past traumas

The Roshans dedicates one episode to Rakesh Roshan's own journey, chronicling his transformation from screen hero to hit director. It also touches upon some painful moments of his life, ranging from facing bankruptcy to the attack on his life by gangsters. "I feel whatever happened, it was for the good. I learnt a lot from it," says Rakesh Roshan, adding, "When Shashi would ask his questions from behind the camera, in 5 minutes, I would forget I am Rakesh Roshan, the filmmaker. I would transform into a son, a husband, a brother, and a father. And I would relive those times just like that."

The Roshans focus on the family's legacy. When asked if his father passed down any pearls of wisdom that he further passed on to Hrithik, the filmmaker responded, "My father never taught me anything. I learnt and absorbed things from him myself. Similarly, I never actively taught Hrithik things. He learnt on his own. But the learnings have been all about being true to yourself. If you look in the mirror, you shouldn't dislike what you see."

The Roshans, directed by Shashi Ranjan, is streaming on Netflix.