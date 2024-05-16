Rakhi Sawant is doing drama to escape jail time: Ex Adil Khan claims

A few pictures of Rakhi Sawant admitted to a hospital surfaced on the internet some days ago. Now, her ex Adil Khan has told News18 that Rakhi has been creating ‘drama’ deliberately to escape jail sentence. Adil had filed a case against Rakhi for allegedly leaking their private, sexually explicit videos. (Also read: No relief to Rakhi Sawant in estranged husband’s case for leaking private videos) Adil Khan Durrani has claimed Rakhi Sawant is doing drama about her medical condition.

The report also adds that Rakhi has been booked for offences under Sections 500, 504 and 34, pertaining to defamation and complicity in criminal intent respectively of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with Section 67(A) of the Information and Technology Act (IT Act) for electronically disseminating sexually explicit material.

What Adil said

Adil has now said, "There are no medical reports. Doctors haven’t said anything. We don’t know which hospital she is in. If it is a heart attack, I think patients generally need oxygen masks but she (Rakhi Sawant) does not have that too. She is doing this only because she has to surrender to cops soon. This is only a drama to escape going to jail.”

There were also claims by Rakhi's ex Ritesh Raj Singh that doctors have found a tumour in her uterus after Rakhi was admitted to the hospital. As a response to this claim, Adil said, “There is nothing like this. When I was in a relationship with Rakhi, she underwent full body tests. She had no problem.”

More details

Adil married Bigg Boss 12's Somi Khan earlier this year in March. Sharing the photos, they captioned the post, "Bismillahir Rahmanir Raheem. We are overjoyed to announce that by the grace of Allah, we have solemnized our Nikkah in a simple and beautiful ceremony."

Last year, Rakhi had announced her marriage to Adil. A few weeks later, she filed an FIR against him, accusing him of domestic violence, mishandling funds and torturing her. Adil was arrested in February last year.