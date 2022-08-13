Raksha Bandhan box office day 2 collection: Akshay Kumar's film drops to around 6 crore on Friday

Raksha Bandhan, starring Akshay Kumar as a dutiful brother to four sisters, registered a drop on day two of its release in theatres. The film had opened on the festival of Raksha Bandhan with a collection of ₹8.2 crore but fell to around ₹6 crore the next day. Also read: Laal Singh Chaddha box office day 2 collection

Directed by Aanand L Rai, the family drama is a story about Lala Kedarnath (Akshay) and his relationship with his four sisters. It focuses on his efforts to get his sisters married and tackles issues such as dowry and body shaming. It stars Bhumi Pednekar as Akshay’s love interest, while Sadia Khateeb, Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna, and Smrithi Srikanth play the role of his sisters.

A Boxofficeindia.com report stated that Raksha Bandhan got a big boost on day one due to Raksha Bandhan but is looking at a drop in the 30% region and should collect somewhere in the 5.50-6 crore nett range on day two.

Raksha Bandhan clashed with Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha which recorded a little higher day two collections at the box office.

Earlier, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh had stressed the need for the film to grow from Friday to Sunday to register a decent collection. He wrote on Twitter, “#RakshaBandhan has a disappointing start on Day 1... Mass circuits perform better [good occupancy in evening shows], but metros are extremely weak... Biz needs to grow/jump from Fri-Sun to improve its prospects... Thu ₹ 8.20 cr. #India biz.”

Raksha Bandhan is written by Himanshu Sharma and Kanika Dhillon. The film is produced by Colour Yellow Productions, Zee Studios, and Alka Hiranandani in association with Cape Of Good Films.

Raksha Bandhan is Akshay's third release of the year after Bachchhan Paandey and Samrat Prithviraj. It however opened lower than both these films, at ₹8.20 crore.

