Rakul Preet Singh feels there is more to Surpanakha than what history remembers her for, says this on Ramayana release

The Ramayana trailer was released a few days ago, and it instantly went viral on social media. From Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama to Sai Pallavi as Sita, many on the internet debated on the look of the characters as well as the scale of the epic adaptation. But if there was one highlight from the trailer that took everyone by surprise, it was Rakul Preet Singh's glimpse as Surpanakha. Her look from the film as well as her performance received a very good response. (Also read: Ramayana trailer: Ranbir Kapoor vows to fulfil his duty as Lord Rama, Yash terrifies as Ravana. Watch)

Rakul replies to open letter

Rakul Preet Singh's Surpanakha was one of the few highlights of the Ramayana trailer.

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Now, a fan has penned an open letter to the actor, wishing her all the best for the film's release this Diwali. The fan also asked why the actor was interested in playing such a ‘misunderstood character’ in the first place. Surpanakha, Ravana's sister, triggers the story's main conflict. She falls in love with Lord Rama but is rejected by him and his brother, Lakshmana. She then tries to attack Sita, and ultimately gets her nose cut off.

The letter caught Rakul's attention, and she reposted it on her X account with a note. It read, "Thank you for this beautiful letter. What made me say yes to Surpanakha was exactly what you mentioned - her complexity. History often remembers her for one moment, but there is so much more to her story. As an actor, roles that challenge perception are the most exciting. I hope audiences discover her with an open mind when Ramayana arrives. (folded hands emoticon)"

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About Ramayana

{{^usCountry}} Ramayana is the latest adaptation of Valmiki's epic, one of the world's oldest pieces of literature. It tells the story of Lord Rama, the incarnation of Lord Vishnu (played by Ranbir Kapoor), and his battle against the asura king Ravana (played by Yash) after the latter abducts his wife, Sita (played by Sai Pallavi). The epic is one of the most familiar stories in the Indian subcontinent and is revered by Hindus as a sacred text. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ramayana is the latest adaptation of Valmiki's epic, one of the world's oldest pieces of literature. It tells the story of Lord Rama, the incarnation of Lord Vishnu (played by Ranbir Kapoor), and his battle against the asura king Ravana (played by Yash) after the latter abducts his wife, Sita (played by Sai Pallavi). The epic is one of the most familiar stories in the Indian subcontinent and is revered by Hindus as a sacred text. {{/usCountry}}

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Ramayana Part One will be released globally on November 8, coinciding with Diwali. The second part will come out in 2027. The films also star Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. The film is reportedly mounted on a ₹4,000 crore budget, with music composed by AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer.