Rakul Preet Singh on rumours of her marriage: 'My wedding was last November, just wanted to ask how was it?'

Rakul Preet Singh has made fun of speculations around her wedding and asked how was her 'wedding' that was supposed to take place last November. Her statement comes months after rumours of her wedding were doing the rounds, and she even denied them. Last year, Rakul had announced that she is in a relationship with producer Jackky Bhagnani in a social media post. (Also read: Rakul Preet, Jackky Bhagnani, Saina Nehwal, Lakshmi Manchu walk the ramp)

Last October, reports first claimed that Rakul will get married in November. After she refuted them, new rumours started doing the rounds, claiming her brother Aman had confirmed that she will get married in 2023. Rakul had then tweeted asking Aman about it, and added that she is the last one to know about details of her own life.

Asked if she Googles her own name, Rakul told Dainik Bhaskar, "That comes on Google Alert (I do not have to search for it separately). There are articles about me every week. By the way, I was supposed to get married in November last year. I just want to ask 'how was it?'. I do Google about food, and the number of calories my food has. I mostly read about food, calories and health."

Rakul was also asked if she liked doing anything other than acting. She told the Hindi daily, “To cook bad food is a unique skill. I can teach anyone how to make the worst of a dish.”

Talking about her relationship with Jackky, Rakul had told Hindustan Times in an interview last year that they respect each other. "We are so busy in our ways that we don’t discuss work. When it comes to certain things I want to discuss, I do otherwise we give each other that respect of being in a relationship. And then security stems in."

Recently seen in Thank God, Rakul Preet Singh now has some interesting projects. These include Indian 2 along with Kamal Hassan. Bankrolled by Lyca Productions, Indian 2 is a sequel to the 1996 film Indian and features Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Bobby Simhaa and Priya Bhavani Shankar alongwith Rakul and Kamal. She also has an untitled film that also features Bhumi Pednekar and Arjun Kapoor.

