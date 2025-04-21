Ram Charan visits Sussanne Khan's Hyderabad store, shares hugs with her brother Zayed Khan

Actor Ram Charan recently visited entrepreneur Sussanne Khan’s store in Hyderabad, and the evening turned out to be a memorable one. Following the visit, Sussanne took to social media to express her gratitude towards Ram and his wife Upasana Konidela. Also read: Hrithik Roshan cheers for ex-wife Sussanne Khan, poses with her boyfriend Arslan Goni at Hyderabad event. See pics Zayed Khan also shared a series of pictures with Ram and thanked him and Upasana for hosting them.

Ram Charan meets Sussanne Khan at her store

Recently, Ram and his wife Upasana paid a visit to Sussanne's store in Hyderabad, where they spent an evening with Sussanne and her brother Zayed Khan. Both Zayed and Upasana took to Instagram to share pictures and express gratitude towards Ram for his kindness and warmth.

The photographs reveal a delightful gathering, featuring Zayed, his wife Malaika Parekh, and Sussanne, as they spent quality time with Ram and his wife Upasana. It seems the evening was hosted at Ram's residence.

Sussanne took to her Instagram account to share pictures with Ram Charan, Zayed Khan and Malaika. In her caption, she wrote, “Completely overwhelmed, grateful and filled with the blessings of the most wonderful Super Humans who visited us at our gallery this weekend @thecharcoalproject Hyderabad. Thank you to my darling brother @itszayedkhan @malzkhan for the best core protection team that you surround me with Thank you to our real life SUPERSTAR and legend @alwaysramcharan and dear Upasna for giving us the most incredible grace and warmth…making us feel very special and empowered…. And So grateful to our dear Design community Mughals to visit us and fill us with your support… we all at @thecharcoalproject are thoroughly grateful.. Thank you Universe”.

Zayed expresses his gratitude

Zayed also shared a series of pictures with Ram and thanked him and Upasana for hosting them. The photos capture heartwarming moments from the evening, including a warm hug between Zayed and Ram, as well as candid interactions between the two actors, where Sussanne can be seen standing alongside them, beaming with joy.

He wrote, “Hello People, wanted to congratulate my sister @suzkr for her outstanding store @thecharcoalproject #Hydrabad . Met my dear friend and brother @alwaysramcharan who is not only a global super star but one of the most amazing human beings I have ever met , thank you for a wonderful evening at your home we were truly deeply touched”.

Responding to Zayed’s post, Sussanne wrote in the comment section, “My darling @itszayedkhan @malzkhan you both are truly the world to me n having you there at our new @thecharcoalproject warmed my heart..so grateful for the love and warmth of both @alwaysramcharan and beautiful Upasna truly mesmerised me thank you for that !!! both are truly global SUPERSTARS in every way”.