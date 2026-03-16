Ram Gopal Varma reveals the apartment where Bhoot was shot has been vacant since 2002

It has been over two decades since Bhoot, Ram Gopal Varma’s chilling horror film starring Ajay Devgn and Urmila Matondkar, first hit the screens, yet it continues to hold a special place in the filmmaker’s heart. Recently, Ram Gopal Varma shared an intriguing detail about the film’s shooting location, revealing that the apartment where the movie was filmed has remained vacant ever since, as people still refuse to stay there. Ram Gopal Varma's Bhoot featured Ajay Devgn and Urmila Matondkar.

RVG on Bhoot apartment Ram Gopal Varma looked back at his film Bhoot and things associated with it when he joined a special screening of the film at the recently held Red Lorry Film Festival 2026 in Mumbai.

He shared that once the decision was made to set the film in Mumbai, he opted to shoot inside an apartment rather than a bungalow, believing it would feel more relatable to the audience. The filmmaker went on to reveal that Bhoot was filmed in just 30 days, largely within a single apartment.

Interestingly, he added that the very apartment used for the shoot has remained vacant since 2002. According to him, no one has been willing to move in since then.

The filmmaker said, “I completed the film in just 30 days as I had shot a bulk of the film in one apartment. I want to tell you an interesting titbit. The film was shot in 2002. It’s been more than 20 years and even today, that flat is still vacant! It became quite famous after the film was released and nobody wants to stay in that apartment. It’s in the Lokhandwala Complex. I forgot the name of the building.”

Talking about getting Urmila Matondkar for the project, RGV shared, “I decided to cast Urmila in the role because of one expression she did in another completely different film of mine. The expression in the Hai Rama song from Rangeela struck so strongly in my head, like when she is wearing a red dress and looking intensely at Jackie Shroff. That close-up is what actually convinced me she could pull off this role in (Bhoot).”

About Bhoot The 2003 supernatural horror film, written by Ram Gopal, revolved around a married couple (Ajay Devgn and Urmila Matondkar) who move into a flat, which is haunted. The film also featured Nana Patekar, Rekha, Fardeen Khan and Tanuja.

Bhoot was a box-office hit and the actor-politician won several awards for her performance as a possessed woman. The film was also directed Ram Gopal. The filmmaker made a sequel in 2012, titled Bhoot Returns, which starred actor Manisha Koirala.

More about RGV Apart from Bhoot films, the filmmaker has made other horror movies such as Raat (1992), Phoonk (2008) and Phoonk 2 (2010). Earlier this month, he announced the next instalment of his acclaimed political crime franchise, Sarkar 4. Speaking at the opening day of the Red Lorry Film Festival, RGV shared that he will begin the sequel's shooting next month.

The original Sarkar film was released back in 2005, featuring Amitabh Bachchan in the lead as Subhash Nagre. Abhishek Bachchan was also part of the film, playing his on-screen son, Shankar. The film's sequel, Sarkar Raj, was released in 2008, expanding the universe with the addition of Aishwarya Rai as Anita Rajan. The last film in the franchise, Sarkar 3, came out in 2017.