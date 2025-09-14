Ram Gopal Varma takes a dig at VFX of 400 crore budget films, says Mirai is a big film that didn’t ‘boast about itself’

The superhero film Mirai, starring Teja Sajja in the lead role, opened in theatres last Friday and is doing good business at the box office. Many praised the film's VFX, stirring visuals and strong script. Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has now hailed the film in a new post on X, especially its VFX. RGV said that Mirai's VFX is better than those films with ₹400 crore budgets. Ram Gopal Varma hailed Teja Sajja-starrer Mirai.

What RGV said about Mirai

In a new post, RGV began, “After seeing #Mirai , I don’t remember the last time VFX felt so grand, even in the so called + 400 cr films. Hey @HeroManoj1 I thought you were miscast as the villain, and I slapped myself after seeing your terrific portrayal. Hey @tejasajja123 I thought you might look too young to carry such large scale action and I was double wrong.”

RGV did not mention any films with high budgets in his post. Bollywood recently saw a big-budget release with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR-starrer War 2, which received mixed reviews upon release. Tollywood saw Pawan Kalyan's much-hyped film Hari Hara Veera Mallu hit screens recently to lukewarm response.

He continued, "The visuals, the background score, and screenplay structure is simply. There are moments (especially the interval, the build-up, the devotional undertones) that felt supremely immersive. In the middle of swords, spells, and supernatural threats, the film doesn’t fail to keep family, duty , love, and betrayal also in razor sharp focus. Hey @Karthik_Gatta In totality, Mirai’s success is because it feels like a wonderful dream that you had. It is myth sprinkled in visual color mixed with heroism, and it achieves it’s ambition especially in it’s incredible narrative originality thanks to your grip on all the departments. Hey @vishwaprasadtg, Inspite of not coming from a film family background, your individual passion fuelling such a project , going against all so called industry experts warnings, clearly prove that you believed in yourself, and not SAFETY thus proving FORTUNE FAVOURS THE BRAVE."

‘This is not a small film which tried to be big’

The filmmaker concluded by saying, “I strongly believe that a film team’s job is not just about profit, but it’s also about creating life lasting memories. Some shots feel like hymns and the action felt like rituals. Lastly I want to say, this is not a small film which tried to be big .. it is actually a very big film which didn’t boast about itself, till the audience BOOSTED it .. CONGRATS ONCE AGAIN.”

Mirai tells the story of a young man named Vedha (Teja) who is destined to become a super Yodha (warrior) and fight off evil. The film ends by setting up the story for a sequel. Helmed by Karthik Gattamneni, Mirai stars Teja Sajja and Manchu Manoj in lead roles, along with Ritika Nayak and Jagapathi Babu in key parts. The film has collected above ₹55 crore worldwide in its first two days of release.