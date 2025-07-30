Hari Hara Veera Mallu box office collection day 7: Pawan Kalyan film shows no growth, yet to beat HIT The Third Case

Hari Hara Veera Mallu box office collection day 7: Krish and Jyothi Krisna’s Pawan Kalyan, Nidhhi Agerwal and Bobby Deol-starrer Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 – Sword vs Spirit was released in theatres on 24 July, with paid premieres on 23 July. In the seven days it has run in theatres, the film has yet to touch the ₹100 crore mark in India. Hari Hara Veera Mallu box office collection day 7: Pawan Kalyan's saviour act might not be enough to save the film.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu box office

According to the trade website Sacnilk, HHVM collected ₹1.25 crore net in India on Wednesday, taking its total collection to ₹80.35 crore. The film showed barely any growth as compared to Monday. This means that it is yet to beat Sailesh Kolanu’s Nani-starrer HIT: The Third Case’s ₹80.75 crore lifetime domestic collection.

HHVM was released in theatres with no competition, and tickets cost as high as ₹700-1500 for the premieres, ₹354-531 during the weekend, and ₹302-472 until 11 days of release. Despite the cost of tickets and the hype around the film during its release, HHVM still saw massive dips on Friday and Monday, showing further dips during the week.

HHVM has beaten small films like MAD Square and Court, apart from Naga Chaitanya's Thandel, but it still has Dhanush’s Kuberaa, Balakrishna’s Daaku Maharaaj, Ram Charan’s Game Changer and Venkatesh’s Sankranthiki Vasthunam to contend with.

About Hari Hara Veera Mallu

HHVM is a historical epic film that has been in production for five long years. The film saw a change in directors after Krish walked out due to shoot delays, and producer AM Rathnam’s son Jyothi Krisna took over. While the COVID-19 pandemic caused significant issues to production, Pawan also took a break to campaign in the AP elections. He is now the Deputy CM of the state.

HHVM tells the story of an outlaw called Veera Mallu who travels from Golconda to Delhi on a quest for the Koh-i-Noor. The film will have a sequel, HHVM: Part 2 – Battlefield (Yuddhabhoomi in Telugu), which has yet to go on floors. Pawan has stated that he shot a portion of the sequel but hinted he'll only complete it if this film is a hit.