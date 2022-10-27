Ram Setu box office: Akshay Kumar film earns more than 26 crore in two days, 2022's second best opening for Hindi film

After a good opening day, Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu collected ₹11.4 crore nett at the domestic box office, as per trade sources. The film had done a business of more than ₹15 crore nett on its first day, making it the second-best opening for a Hindi original film in 2022. Ram Setu, which also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Satya Dev, Pravesh Rana, Nasser and Nushrrat Bharuccha, was released on October 25. Also read: Ram Setu box office day 1 collection

In its first two days in theatres, Ram Setu collected ₹26.65 crore in India, as per trade sources. As per an recent Hindustan Times report, audiences in states like Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar are responding well to the film. Ram Setu has become Akshay’s best opening film this year after his movies Bachchhan Paandey, Samrat Prithviraj and Raksha Bandhan failed at the box office. Akshay's last film Cuttputlli had an OTT release.

“Ram Setu has turned out to be the perfect Diwali outing, and spelt festive cheer for the box office as the shows have picked up tremendously. In fact, the film has done better than the competition, by minting nearly double the amount on its opening day,” trade expert Atul Mohan told Hindustan Times in a recent report. Ram Setu saw the second best opening – more than ₹15 crore nett – for a Hindi original film in 2022, after only Brahmastra – Part One: Shiva, which was released on September 9.

In Ram Setu, directed by Abhishek Sharma, Akshay essays the role of Dr Aryan Kulshreshtha, an archaeologist. He is tasked with proving whether Ram Setu – the bridge between India and Sri Lanka described in Valmiki’s Ramayana – is a man-made structure or not. Akshay’s Dr Aryan is joined on his expedition by Jacqueline Fernandez’s Dr Sandra, an environmentalist and Satya Dev’s AP, their local guide in Sri Lanka.

Akshay had talked about Ram Setu in a recent interview with Hindustan Times. The actor had said that Ram Setu is rooted in Indian history and includes many unknown facts. “Ram Setu is very proudly rooted in Indian history and culture. On the factual side, the team has relied on deep research to represent what is true and bring out several unknown facts,” Akshay had said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON