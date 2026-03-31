Ramayana teaser reaction: Internet gushes about Ranbir Kapoor’s avatar as Lord Rama, grand visuals

The teaser of Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, was recently unveiled at an exclusive screening in Los Angeles, and it has already set the internet buzzing. Attendees who were part of the special showcase took to social media to share their excitement, with many praising the film’s scale and visual grandeur. Ramayana Part One is set to release worldwide in October 2026, ahead of Diwali.

A major talking point, however, was Ranbir as Lord Rama and Yash’s brief appearance as Ravana, which left fans eager for more.

Ramayana teaser reaction Before releasing the highly anticipated first glimpse of the film on April 2, Ranbir Kapoor, along with director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra, went to Los Angeles to unveil Ramayana’s first visuals to international audience.

Following the teaser unveiling in the US, several attendees took to social media to share their reactions after catching the first glimpse. While many couldn’t stop raving about the film’s grand visuals, others heaped praise on Ranbir’s striking presence.

“2 seconds of Ranbir Kapoor as Bhagwan Ram and the theater reaction was epic,” one social media user wrote, with another mentioning, “Really looking forward to this one. #Ramayana.”

One social media user wrote, “There was one moment that truly stayed with me-when Ram is sitting in a boat, his name is called, and he slowly turns. For someone who rarely gets emotional... that moment hit deep. It felt like home. The sound, the frequency, the emotion in that single word-it resonated in a way I can't fully explain. Tears fell down my cheek-whether from joy or a sense of belonging, I just felt it.”

“Had the honor of watching a preview of the trailer for Ramayana-releasing April 2, 2026-in Burbank, and I'm still feeling it. What Namit Malhotra is creating, with Nitesh Tiwari bringing this epic to life, is nothing short of breathtaking. The scale, the vision, the energy... all of it felt powerful,” read one post.

“The teaser focused on Ram, Sita, Lakshman & a little bit of Ravana Excited for the movie,” one wrote, with one sharing, “We are getting glimpse of Ravana.”