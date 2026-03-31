Ramayana teaser reaction: Internet gushes about Ranbir Kapoor’s avatar as Lord Rama, grand visuals
Recently, Ranbir Kapoor, along with Nitesh Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra, went to Los Angeles to unveil Ramayana’s first glimpse to international audience.
The teaser of Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, was recently unveiled at an exclusive screening in Los Angeles, and it has already set the internet buzzing. Attendees who were part of the special showcase took to social media to share their excitement, with many praising the film’s scale and visual grandeur.
A major talking point, however, was Ranbir as Lord Rama and Yash’s brief appearance as Ravana, which left fans eager for more.
Ramayana teaser reaction
Before releasing the highly anticipated first glimpse of the film on April 2, Ranbir Kapoor, along with director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra, went to Los Angeles to unveil Ramayana’s first visuals to international audience.
Following the teaser unveiling in the US, several attendees took to social media to share their reactions after catching the first glimpse. While many couldn’t stop raving about the film’s grand visuals, others heaped praise on Ranbir’s striking presence.
“2 seconds of Ranbir Kapoor as Bhagwan Ram and the theater reaction was epic,” one social media user wrote, with another mentioning, “Really looking forward to this one. #Ramayana.”
One social media user wrote, “There was one moment that truly stayed with me-when Ram is sitting in a boat, his name is called, and he slowly turns. For someone who rarely gets emotional... that moment hit deep. It felt like home. The sound, the frequency, the emotion in that single word-it resonated in a way I can't fully explain. Tears fell down my cheek-whether from joy or a sense of belonging, I just felt it.”
“Had the honor of watching a preview of the trailer for Ramayana-releasing April 2, 2026-in Burbank, and I'm still feeling it. What Namit Malhotra is creating, with Nitesh Tiwari bringing this epic to life, is nothing short of breathtaking. The scale, the vision, the energy... all of it felt powerful,” read one post.
“The teaser focused on Ram, Sita, Lakshman & a little bit of Ravana Excited for the movie,” one wrote, with one sharing, “We are getting glimpse of Ravana.”
One social media user, who watched the teaser of Ramayana, wrote, “Honoured to witness the first glimpse of the new teaser “Rama" from #Ramayana in Los Angeles this morning, in the presence of #RanbirKapoor himself and the visionaries behind this epic @iamnamitmalhotra and @niteshtiwari22. They’re not just retelling a story – they’re building an entire world where mythology feels lived, immersive, and larger than anything we’ve seen before – a world rooted in faith, scale, and emotion, brought to life with a kind of detail that pulls you in completely. We all are not ready for this!"
“Audience went silent at the scale, music, and #Ranbir’s Rama entry on the boat - pure goosebumps moment,” one shared. Another wrote, “Absolutely stunning visuals — that silhouette shot is pure cinema.”
What we know about Ramayana
Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana is one of the most-awaited films of the year. The first, 3-minute glimpse of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana was unveiled on July 3, 2025. It presented a striking contrast between Yash, who looks intense and fiery as Ravana, and Ranbir Kapoor, who appears calm and composed as Lord Rama. It also offers a glimpse of Lord Brahma, Lord Vishnu, and Lord Shiva, hinting at the film’s larger mythological canvas. The clip came with powerful visuals, including Ranbir climbing a tree and wielding a bow and arrow.
The film also stars Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman. Legendary composer Hans Zimmer joins AR Rahman for the music score. Ramayana Part One is set to release worldwide in October 2026, ahead of Diwali. The second part of the film will released in 2027. Recently, Producer Namit Malhotra revealed that a glimpse of the film would be out on the auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti on April 2. It is believed that the new glimpse will offer viewers the looks of Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Ravi Dubey, Sunny Deol, and Yash in the film.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSugandha Rawal
Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day.Read More
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