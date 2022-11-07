Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt fans slam KRK for 'baby within 7 months of marriage' tweet, he changes track

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor became parents to a baby girl on November 6. Hours after giving birth, Alia Bhatt shared the baby announcement on Instagram. Many celebs like Karan Johar, Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif, among others, congratulated the couple in social media posts and messages. Actor and self-proclaimed film critic Kamaal Rashid Khan, also known as Kamaal R Khan or KRK, also congratulated the new parents on their baby news. However, his tweet did not sit well with fans of Alia and Ranbir. While some called his tweet ‘trash’, others were ‘disgusted’ by it. Also read: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor become proud parents to baby girl, confirms Riddhima Kapoor

On Sunday, KRK tweeted, “Congratulations to Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt for becoming proud parents of a beautiful daughter within 7 months.” Alia and Ranbir Kapoor married in April this year, and Alia had announced her pregnancy in June. KRK’s tweet insinuating Alia was pregnant at the time of her wedding with Ranbir was criticised by the couple’s fans.

“They really don't need congratulation and wishes from people like you. And yes, they are proud, your parents can't even relate. Disgusting people,” tweeted a fan in response to KRK’s tweet. A Twitter user said, “It's sad seeing people commenting like this! That baby was just born and is getting this amount of hate. People really don’t have anything to do, all they can do is just talk s*** about other people's personal matters. I mean go get a life...” One tweet read, “Ever heard of ‘consensual sex’? Couples do it and it's pretty normal, regardless of age. Both are adults, who took the decision of their own lives. What's your problem?”

Congratulations to #RanbirKapoor and #AliaBhatt for becoming proud parents of a beautiful daughter within 7months.👏🎉💃 — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) November 6, 2022

Reacting to fans, who responded to his tweet congratulating ‘proud parents’ Alia and Ranbir for having a baby after some months of marriage, KRK defended himself as he spoke about children being born ‘prematurely’. KRK tweeted on Monday, “I can’t understand why some idiots are giving lecture here. There are millions of children, who are born premature. It’s normal.”

On Sunday, soon after welcoming her and Ranbir’s daughter, Alia took to Instagram to share their big news. Alia's baby announcement post read, "And in the best news of our lives – Our baby is here... and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed Parents!!!" Alia and Ranbir are both wildlife lovers, and the baby announcement portrayed the new family as a pack of lions. Alia had arrived at Mumbai's HN Reliance Foundation Hospital on Sunday morning with Ranbir and gave birth a few hours later. The couple was later joined by their mothers, Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan, among other family members.

