Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt spend time with bodyguard's daughter and mother, pose for pics

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt spend time with bodyguard's daughter and mother, pose for pics

bollywood
Published on Sep 19, 2022 10:15 AM IST

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's bodyguard Yusuf Ibrahim shared some candid photos with the actors as they met his mother and daughter. See all the pictures.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt pose with Yusuf Ibrahim's daughter.
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt pose with Yusuf Ibrahim's daughter.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor took a break from their busy schedule and spent some time with the family of their security consultant Yusuf Ibrahim. On Sunday, he took to Instagram Stories to share pictures of Alia and Ranbir posing with Yusuf, his mother and daughter. He wrote along with a photo ‘FamilyAstra’ in reference to the couple’s film Brahmastra, which released on September 9. He also added the hashtags ‘Brahmastra’, ‘Ranbir Kapoor’ and ‘Alia Bhatt’. Also read: Alia Bhatt calls Ranbir Kapoor her ‘home’, shares unseen pic

In the pictures Yusuf shared, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir were captured smiling and posing with his family. Apart from group photos, the actors also posed individually with Yusuf’s daughter and his mother. While Ranbir was seen wearing a white T-shirt with a beanie covering his head, Alia wore a blue denim shrug over a black outfit.

As per a report in Indian Express, Yusuf runs 911 Protection, which provides security services to several Bollywood celebs. He was reportedly also in-charge of the security at actor Varun Dhawan’s wedding with Natasha Dalal, earlier this year. Yusuf is often photographed with Alia and Ranbir as they travel across the country for events and promotion of their latest film Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy.

Alia and Ranbir tied the knot in April this year. They are expecting their first child soon. In June, Alia surprised her fans by announcing the news of her pregnancy via an Instagram post. She had shared a picture from her sonography session that featured her along with Ranbir. She had captioned the photo, "Our baby coming soon."

Alia recently wrapped up the filming for her Hollywood debut Heart Of Stone in Europe. She also worked on Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh. Ranbir, on the other hand, has a slew of upcoming films, including Animal with Rashmika Mandanna. The film will also star Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor. He will also be seen in Luv Ranjan's upcoming film co-starring Shraddha Kapoor.

Get all the updates on Bollywood Moviesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsfrom Bollywood at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
alia bhatt ranbir kapoor
alia bhatt ranbir kapoor

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 19, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out