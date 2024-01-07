Ranbir Kapoor poses with Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, Mahesh Bhatt at Animal success party; greets Rashmika with a kiss

Ranbir poses with Alia, hugs Rashmika

In a video, Ranbir was seen posing with Alia Bhatt, Neetu, and Mahesh. Alia and Ranbir posed separately and also together for the paparazzi. In another clip, Ranbir and Rashmika greeted each other with a hug at the event. Rashmika and Triptii too, hugged one another and shared a conversation at the party.

Who wore what at the party

Alia opted for a blue halter dress and heels. Ranbir, on the other hand, wore a black velvet blazer that he paired with a black shirt and black pants. Neetu Kapoor wore a denim shirt and denim jeans. She elevated her look with a white blazer. Mahesh opted for casuals--black sweatshirt, denims and sandals.

Bobby Deol was seen in a white vest, black pants and white shoes. Both Rashmika and Triptii Dimri opted for black bodycon dresses. Anil was seen in a black jacket, pants and shoes. Tamannaah wore a black and white bodycon dress.

About Animal

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal was one of the biggest blockbusters of 2023. However, it was also criticised for its depiction of misogyny. Prem Chopra, and Suresh Oberoi also featured in the film. The film left many fans excited as it had a post-credits scene teasing a sequel titled Animal Park, in which Ranbir would potentially have a double role.

Animal revolves around a troubled father-son relationship and has Ranbir in the role of Rannvijay Singh, who goes on to exact revenge after there's an assassination attempt on his father. The film raked in nearly ₹550 crore nett at the domestic box office.

