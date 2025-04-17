Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt inspect their new dream home in Mumbai days after anniversary

Celebrity couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's new home is still a work in progress. The actors were recently spotted inspecting their house in Mumbai. The outing came just days after the couple celebrated their third wedding anniversary. Also read: Alia Bhatt posts the cutest pic with Ranbir Kapoor on their 3rd anniversary; calls him her home Earlier, it was reported that Ranbir 'will name the bungalow' in his and Alia's daughter Raha's name.(Photo: Instagram/aliaabhatt)

Ranbir and Alia spotted at dream home project

Alia and Ranbir's post-anniversary outing was all about inspecting their next big move. On April 16, Ranbir and Alia were spotted inspecting their future home in Mumbai.

A video of their outing emerged on social media, with Pinkvilla posting the clip on Instagram for the first time.

The video showed Ranbir and Alia at their future home site. Ranbir was dressed in a black t-shirt, matching shorts, sneakers, and a cap as he entered the location. Alia Bhatt was wearing a casual shirt and shorts, and was seen waiting for her husband. The video shows Ranbir Kapoor looking at the progress of their new home's construction. The clip ends with the couple sitting in their car and heading back.

Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor celebrated their 3rd anniversary on April 14. To mark the occasion, Alia posted an adorable picture of her and Ranbir cuddling up on a beach. Ranbir looks directly into the camera as Alia rests on his torso, holding him close. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “Home, always. #Happy3 (heart and hug emojis)”. They share a daughter, Raha, together.

What we know about the bungalow

The bungalow has been under construction for a few years now. The mansion is named Krishna Raj after Ranbir’s grandmother, which is the reason it holds a lot of emotional significance to the Kapoor family. It used to belong to Ranbir's grandparents, Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj. It is believed that it was inherited by late Rishi Kapoor and Neetu in 1980. They raised their family in the same house. It was in 2016 when Rishi and Neetu initiated their plans to reconstruct the property.

Earlier, it was said that Ranbir would name the bungalow in his and Alia's daughter Raha's name. A Bollywood Life report also claimed that the new bungalow cost Ranbir and family ' ₹250 crore'. It is also speculated that after the bungalow is ready, the entire Kapoor family – including Neetu Kapoor – will stay together under one roof. Alia and Ranbir currently live with Raha at Vastu.