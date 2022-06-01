Ranbir Kapoor: 'Ayan Mukerji made us reshoot Brahmastra after receiving suggestions from SS Rajamouli's dad'

Ranbir Kapoor has revealed that director Ayan Mukerji made changes to their upcoming film Brahmastra, after he got suggestions from SS Rajamouli's father KV Vijayendra Prasad. Brahmastra also stars Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna, Amitabh Bachchan among others. (Also read: Ranbir Kapoor reaches Visakhapatnam, fans get a crane to put a garland on him)

Brahmastra is slated for a theatrical release on September 9. Ranbir and Ayan were in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday to promote the film where he talked about the changes. Ranbir also revealed that Ayan even reshot for four days for the changes in the film.

A Pinkvilla report quoted Ranbir as saying, “After your father watched the film. Ayan made us reshoot for four days after receiving suggestions from SS Rajamouli’s father. This is because he values him so much and we all are very grateful for his contribution to our film.”

Brahmastra is a mythology-based fantasy trilogy with Ranbir and Alia playing central characters Shiva and Isha. Amitabh plays Professor Arvind Chaturvedi and Nagarjuna is an archaeologist named Ajay Vashisht. Mouni's character is named Damayanti.

Alia could not be present for the event but she sent a video message for her Visakhapatnam fans. She also had a special message for Ranbir Kapoor. She said in the video, “I really wish I could be there today with everyone. I am missing the whole team, Ayan, and Ranbir. But I am there in spirit and especially there in Ranbir’s heart. " She is shooting for her Hollywood debut outside India.

Alia is working on the Netflix thriller Heart of Stone that also stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. Directed by Tom Harper, the film is a spy drama and also features Matthias Schweighofer, Sophie Okonedo, Jing Lusi, and Paul Ready. Alia also has Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan and Dharmendra, .

