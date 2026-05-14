Ranbir Kapoor buys land parcel in Ayodhya at HoABL’s project for 3.31 crore

After Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor has become the second Bollywood star to acquire a land parcel at ‘The Sarayu’, a premium real estate project by The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL) in Ayodhya, in a transaction valued at around ₹3.31 crore, the developer said on May 14.

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor has invested in a 2,134 sq ft land parcel at ‘The Sarayu’ by The House of Abhinandan Lodha in Ayodhya. (Representational photo)

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The land parcel measures 2,134 sq ft and reflects the growing demand for luxury-branded plotted developments in the temple city, it said.

The acquisition is part of ‘The Sarayu by HoABL’, a 75-acre plotted development located along the banks of the Sarayu River. According to the company, the project will include a clubhouse, over 35 lifestyle amenities, and a five-acre fully vegetarian luxury hotel operated by The Leela.

Ranbir Kapoor is set to portray Lord Rama in Ramayana, a two-part film reportedly budgeted at ₹4,000 crore, making it one of India's most expensive film projects ever produced. The film also stars Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman.

“I believe Ayodhya has chosen me, and I have just answered this calling. Ayodhya is deeply rooted in our history and is a critical part of our cultural fabric. This land at The Sarayu became my gateway to ensuring it becomes part of my family's legacy. HoABL made this journey seamless, transparent and easy with their fully digital process,” said Ranbir Kapoor.

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{{^usCountry}} “Ayodhya stands at the centre of India’s cultural and spiritual resurgence, with a clear long-term growth trajectory driven by infrastructure, tourism, and global attention. With The Sarayu, we are creating a benchmark for spiritually rooted, world-class land developments. Ranbir Kapoor’s investment reflects the growing conviction among discerning buyers who are looking at Ayodhya not just emotionally, but also as a strategic, future-forward destination,” said Abhinandan Lodha, Chairman, The House of Abhinandan Lodha. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Ayodhya stands at the centre of India’s cultural and spiritual resurgence, with a clear long-term growth trajectory driven by infrastructure, tourism, and global attention. With The Sarayu, we are creating a benchmark for spiritually rooted, world-class land developments. Ranbir Kapoor’s investment reflects the growing conviction among discerning buyers who are looking at Ayodhya not just emotionally, but also as a strategic, future-forward destination,” said Abhinandan Lodha, Chairman, The House of Abhinandan Lodha. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In March 2026, Amitabh Bachchan expanded his real estate portfolio in Ayodhya by acquiring a 2.67-acre land parcel for ₹35 crore from The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL), according to the company. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In March 2026, Amitabh Bachchan expanded his real estate portfolio in Ayodhya by acquiring a 2.67-acre land parcel for ₹35 crore from The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL), according to the company. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} This marked Bachchan’s third investment in Ayodhya and his fourth plotted development purchase with HoABL. In May 2025, the veteran actor had purchased a 25,000 sq ft plot adjacent to The Sarayu for nearly ₹40 crore. Earlier, in 2024, he bought a 10,000 sq ft plot at The Sarayu, HoABL’s flagship seven-star mixed-use development in Ayodhya, for ₹14.5 crore. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This marked Bachchan’s third investment in Ayodhya and his fourth plotted development purchase with HoABL. In May 2025, the veteran actor had purchased a 25,000 sq ft plot adjacent to The Sarayu for nearly ₹40 crore. Earlier, in 2024, he bought a 10,000 sq ft plot at The Sarayu, HoABL’s flagship seven-star mixed-use development in Ayodhya, for ₹14.5 crore. {{/usCountry}}

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Beyond Ayodhya, Bachchan has also invested in HoABL’s ‘Sol de Alibaug’ project, where he acquired a 10,000 sq ft land parcel for ₹10 crore. The project has also drawn investments from Bollywood actors Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan.

Ayodhya real estate market

Over the past five years, Ayodhya’s growth has been fueled by large-scale infrastructure projects, including the expansion of the international airport, improved road and rail connectivity, and the construction of the Ram Mandir.

According to a report by Liases Foras titled ‘Ayodhya – A Rising Global Spiritual Capital,’ the city’s real estate market is undergoing a significant transformation, driven by rising land values and increasing interest in both spiritual tourism and long-term investment. The report notes that land prices in Ayodhya have grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19%, with projections suggesting this could reach 25% by 2035.

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Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan expands real estate portfolio in Ayodhya with ₹35 crore land purchase

Founded in 2020 by Abhinandan Lodha, The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL) is a branded land developer, focused on land ownership. The company has sold over 13 million sq. ft. of developed land in the past five years and currently has around 25 million sq. ft. under active development across five states in India.

Also Read: Are gods smiling for real estate investors in Varanasi, Ayodhya, other temple towns?

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vandana Ramnani ...Read More Vandana Ramnani leads the real estate vertical at Hindustan Times Digital, bringing over two decades of journalism experience across real estate, education, human resources, and foreign affairs. She specialises in India’s real estate sector, covering residential and commercial markets in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, with in-depth reporting on regulatory developments, urban policy, housing trends, and interviews with industry leaders. Her work has also appeared in the Hindustan Times newspaper and HT Estates. Earlier, Vandana played a key role in establishing the real estate vertical at Moneycontrol (NW18 Group), shaping its editorial direction and market coverage. She has also written extensively on international education for HT Education, tracking global study destinations, policy changes, and student mobility trends, earning the Singapore Education Award 2009 for Best Media Coverage (Print). Her reporting portfolio includes human resources and employment trends for HT ShineJobs and PowerJobs, as well as lifestyle and interior design features for HT Premium Homes. Vandana began her career with the Press Trust of India, gaining strong editorial and reporting expertise. She was also selected for a prestigious fellowship at Fondation Journalistes en Europe in Paris, where she wrote for EuroMag. One of her notable reporting assignments included covering Germany’s capital relocation from Bonn to Berlin. Outside of journalism, Vandana is a passionate traveller, constantly seeking out charming hideaways across India and the lesser-known, offbeat corners of Southeast Asia. Read Less

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