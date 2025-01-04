Menu Explore
Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone's Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani beats Laila Majnu, re-releases to 1.20 crore opening

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Devansh Sharma
Jan 04, 2025 12:56 PM IST

Ayan Mukerji's 2013 romantic comedy Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, re-released in cinemas on Friday.

Ayan Mukerji's romantic comedy Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, re-released in cinemas on Friday, and brought in the much-needed New Year's cheer for the audience. As per Sacnilk, it earned 1.20 crore on the opening day. (Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone's Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani 2 in the making? Fans think so after Dharma's cryptic post)

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone's Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani re-releases to 1.20 crore.
Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone's Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani re-releases to 1.20 crore.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani re-releases

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani sold 65,000 tickets and added another 1.20 crore from its reopening day collection to its overall gross of 188.57 crore in India and 318 crore worldwide. In the process, it has secured the second best opening for a re-released film, after Rahi Anil Bharve's 2018 folk horror flick Tumbbad, which made history last year by earning 1.50 crore on its opening day of re-release.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewai has surpassed other films re-released last year if opening numbers are anything to go by. It's far ahead of Sajid Ali's 2018 romantic drama Laila Majnu ( 30 lakh), Rakesh Roshan's 1995 reincarnation saga Karan Arjun ( 25 lakh), Yash Chopra's 2004 cross-border romance Veer-Zaara ( 20 lakh), and Nikkhil Advani's 2003 romantic comedy Kal Ho Naa Ho ( 12 lakh).

Karan Johar, who produced Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani under his banner of Dharma Productions, took to his Instagram Story to share a video of the theatre audience coming to the front and dancing on the popular track Badtameez Dil to their heart's content. He wrote along with it, “Converting cinemas into rock concerts! YJHD is back in theatres!”

About Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

The cult romantic comedy also stars Kalki Koechlin, Aditya Roy Kapur, late Farooq Shaikh, Tanvi Azmi, Kunaal Roy Kapur, and Rana Daggubati. With music by Pritam, the film turned out to be a memorable cocktail of friendship, love, travel, songs, and adventure. It also marked Ranbir and Deepika's first film together since their break-up. Post that, they reunited for Imtiaz Ali's 2015 romantic drama Tamasha. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani was also the second of Ranbir's storied collaborations with Ayan Mukerji, the first being Wake Up Sid (2009) and the third being Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva (2022).

