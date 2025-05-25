Ranbir Kapoor enjoys a day out with daughter Raha as Alia Bhatt makes waves with her Cannes Film Festival debut. Watch

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt is currently slaying with her looks at the Cannes Film Festival 2025. Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor was seen taking on fatherly duties as he took his daughter Raha for an outing in Mumbai. Fans can’t stop gushing over the father-daughter goals. (Also Read: ‘Ranbir Kapoor doesn’t mind standing in queues or eating alone in cafes’: Former film journalist praises star's humility) Ranbir Kapoor holds Raha in his arms in a recent outing while Alia slays at Cannes.

Ranbir Kapoor's day out with Raha

On Sunday, a paparazzi account shared a video of Ranbir dressed in casuals, carrying his daughter Raha in his arms and giving her the royal treatment. The actor was seen wearing a sleeveless white T-shirt with a pair of brown trousers and a cap, while Raha looked beautiful in a pink frock.

The father-daughter duo’s candid outing in Mumbai had fans swooning over their cuteness. One fan commented, “So cute.” Another wrote, “Father-daughter goals.” A third added, “Alia won at life.” Another said, “Oh, to have a father and husband like Ranbir.” One more comment read, “Raha is daddy’s girl.” Another added, “Bro won at life.” Praising Ranbir, another fan wrote, “Such a responsible father.”

Alia Bhatt at Cannes Film Festival

Meanwhile, Alia has been garnering praise for her various looks at the Cannes Film Festival 2025. On the first day, she opted for an off-shoulder fishtail gown. The pastel-coloured dress featured intricate floral work throughout. Alia is the global ambassador for the beauty brand L’Oréal Paris, which is celebrating its 28th anniversary at the gala.

Her recent appearance in the first-ever Gucci saree at the closing ceremony of the Cannes Film Festival had fans in awe of her beauty. The unique saree was adorned with Swarovski crystals.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s upcoming films

Alia will next be seen in the YRF Spy Universe film Alpha. Directed by Shiv Rawail, the film also stars Sharvari and is scheduled to release in cinemas on 25 December. Ranbir will next appear in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, which also features Sai Pallavi, Yash, Ravi Dubey, Sunny Deol, and Lara Dutta, among others in key roles. The film will be released in two parts, with the first part hitting theatres on Diwali 2026.

Alia and Ranbir will also be seen sharing the screen with Vicky Kaushal in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Love & War, which is currently under production.