When it comes to money matters, Katrina Kaif is much smarter than Ranbir Kapoor and Aamir Khan. Here’s how

Katrina Kaif smarter than Ranbir and Aamir

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Aamir’s longtime chartered accountant, Bimal Parekh, spoke up about the money matters of Bollywood. He shared that Aamir and Ranbir, who are often seen as two of Bollywood's biggest stars, are laid-back when it comes to financial matters, mentioning “they don’t understand money”.

“Katrina Kaif is the sharpest. She takes an interest. Aamir and Ranbir are not that bothered! Then Ritesh Sidhwani and Krishna DK (of Raj-DK director duo) are sharp as well, they understand money," he shared

Bimal is not just Ranbir’s financial advisor, but the co-owner of his soccer team. He shared that his father, and late actor Rishi Kapoor, was the final decision maker in terms of the team. Bimal mentioned that Rishi was fine with collaboration but wanted to know who’d run the team, as he wanted someone from the family to look after the business.

Aamir’s profit sharing funda

In the interview, Bimal shared that he was the first guy to come up with the full backend formula in the case of Aamir.

He said, “No upfront fee, but profit sharing. This way, Laal Singh Chadha, the studio (Viacom 18) still made money, while Aamir made little. But in Dangal, Aamir made money. We started doing this at a time when everyone would charge an upfront fee. Aamir had casually revealed to me how he charges lower fees, because he doesn’t want his producers to lose money. I was startled and told him a better alternative was to not charge at all but to take a backend."

Earlier, at the ABP Live summit, Aamir spoke about not charging any money for Laal Singh Chaddha. He said, “I never received any money for Laal Singh Chaddha as it didn’t do well at the box office," he said. “I never get paid until the film makes any profit… I don’t regret it either. If the film has not worked well, it is on me to take the responsibility for it."