Ranbir Kapoor greets Deepika Padukone with a hug after she stops her cart for him. Watch their airport reunion

Actors Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor, who dated each other several years ago, reunited on Saturday morning at the Mumbai airport. Several videos and pictures of the duo arriving at the airport within a few minutes of each other emerged on social media platforms. Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone reunited at the Mumbai airport.

Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor fly out of Mumbai

In a clip, Deepika is seen arriving in her car dressed in a grey co-ord set and white shoes. She also wore dark sunglasses and carried a bag. Next, Ranbir Kapoor arrived at the airport wearing a black outfit. After posing briefly for the paparazzi, he waved and walked towards the gate.

When he was at the gate, Ranbir waved at Deepika, who was going towards her gate in a cart. Deepika quickly stopped it and waited for him to join her. Ranbir sat next to her as she smiled and gave her a tight hug. The video ended with Deepika and Ranbir having a chat as the cart drove off.

In another clip, the duo shared a hug after reaching their destination. After exiting the airport, they walked towards their car. The duo shared a quick hug before parting ways.

About Deepika and Ranbir's personal lives

Deepika and Ranbir dated for almost two years after working together in Bachna Ae Haseeno before they parted ways. Later, Deepika got married to her actor Ranveer Singh in 2018. They have a daughter, Dua.

Ranbir tied the knot with actor Alia Bhatt in April 2022. They welcomed their daughter Raha the same year. After their relationship ended, Deepika and Ranbir shared screen space with each other in films such as Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013) and Tamasha (2015).

Deepika and Ranbir's films

Fans will see Ranbir in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War alongside Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. The actor also has Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana alongside Sai Pallavi. Ranbir was last seen in Animal alongside Triptii Dimri and Rashmika Mandanna.

Deepika will star in Atlee's upcoming film AA22xA6 alongside Allu Arjun. She also has King with Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, and Abhishek Bachchan, among others. The filming of King, directed by Siddharth Anand, is currently going on.