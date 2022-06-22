Ranbir Kapoor interacts with fans, takes selfies with them in Spain, internet applauds his humility. See pics

Ranbir Kapoor, who is shooting for Luv Ranjan’s movie in Spain alongside Shraddha Kapoor, was seen interacting and posing with fans in new photos of the actor, which have been shared online. In the photos shared by fan accounts on social media, the actor was seen with his fans, who were waiting for him outside his hotel in Barcelona. Read more: Ranbir Kapoor goes on his knees for Shraddha Kapoor as they shoot song in Spain, fans spot Arijit Singh's voice

Ranbir was seen in a blue shirt and a cap, as he greeted his fans, gave them an autograph, and took selfies with them. A fan shared her selfie with Ranbir on Instagram, with a caption that borrowed one of the famous dialogues from his 2016 film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, which was directed, produced and written by Karan Johar.

Fans on Instagram and Twitter applauded Ranbir for stopping to pose for photos with a few fans; with many calling him ‘humble’. One Instagram user wrote, “He’s so humble and nice with his fans.” Many also left ‘wow’ and ‘omg’ in the comments section of Ranbir’s photos with fans.

Earlier in June, many behind-the-scenes photos from Luv Ranjan's upcoming film were shared online by paparazzi and fan accounts. In some videos and photos, Ranbir was seen rehearsing a dance sequence with Shraddha in a picturesque location in Spain. More recently, the two were seen dancing to a song on the streets of Spain, somewhere in the Catalonia region. In videos doing the rounds on social media, Ranbir could be seen going down on his knees for Shraddha in a scene.

Ranbir and Shraddha’s yet-to-be-titled project will also star film producer Boney Kapoor and actor Dimple Kapadia in key roles, and is scheduled to be released around Holi 2023. Ranbir is also gearing up for the release of his much-awaited film Brahmastra, which also stars Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nargarjuna, and Mouni Roy. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, it will be released on September 9. Before that, he will be seen in the period drama

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON