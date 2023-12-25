Ranbir Kapoor lights Christmas cake with entire Kapoor family, says ‘Jai Mata Di’ after setting it on fire. Watch

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt got together for their annual Christmas lunch on Monday. Ever wondered how the entire clan celebrate the big day together? Now, an inside video from the family time has appeared on Reddit on the page BollyBlindsNGossip, where Ranbir is seen lighting an spirit-doused Christmas cake. He even says 'Jai mata di' at that very moment. (Also read: The annual Kapoor family Christmas lunch pic is here: Raha looks for Ranbir Kapoor, Aadar brings new girlfriend along) Ranbir Kapoor with the entire family on Christmas.

Ranbir lights Christmas cake

In the video, Ranbir was seen sitting by the breakfast table with other members of the family. He was seen with the lighter, while Navya Naveli Nanda was seen on the other end, recording with her mobile. Aadar Jain was also seen recording the moment on his phone. As Zahan Kapoor poured spirit on the cake, Ranbir went ahead and lit it with the lighter and said, ‘Jai mata di’ right after. Kunal Kapoor then cut the cake at the end of the video.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Ranbir and Alia attended Kapoor family lunch

Navya had earlier shared a picture of the entire family together on her Instagram account. In the picture, Alia Bhatt was seen on the right, carrying daughter Raha in her lap. Raha's dad Ranbir Kapoor, was in the very back with Archies star Agastya Nanda and his dad Nikhil Nanda. Some other faces who were spotted were Karisma Kapoor, her kids Samaira and Kiaan; Randhir Kapoor, Rima Jain, Neila Devi and Babita Kapoor, among others.

Ranbir and Alia show Raha's face for the first time

Earlier on Monday afternoon, Ranbir and Alia finally revealed the face of their daughter Raha to the paparazzi. Ranbir asked the photographers not to make a noise as he brought Raha and Alia out of the car. Raha looked cute in a white and pink dress with red velvet shoes. Alia wore a floral black dress and Ranbir wore a black jacket with dark jeans.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place