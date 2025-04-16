Ranbir Kapoor or Ranveer Singh, who's the better actor? Here's what Deepika Padukone said. Watch

Deepika Padukone's smart reply to a fan asking who is a better actor between Ranbir and Ranveer

During the promotional interview for Imtiaz Ali's Tamasha, when a fan asked who she feels is the better actor between Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika replied, "It's like saying do you prefer your mother or your father." To this, Ranbir joked, "I want to be the father." Deepika continued, "I just feel like we are constantly comparing all the time—whether it's films, actors, this co-star or that. We don't have to keep comparing all the time. His personality and Ranveer's personality and the different kind of work they do—we have to appreciate and accept them for the way they are."

For the unversed, Ranbir and Deepika fell in love while shooting for Bachna Ae Haseeno. Deepika even got a tattoo of his initials on the nape of her neck. However, just a year later, they parted ways. Despite their breakup, they continued to remain friends and featured together in films like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Tamasha.

Ranveer and Deepika have worked together in several films including Bajirao Mastani, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, 83, and Singham Again. The two tied the knot in a grand wedding ceremony in 2018 after dating for a brief period. The couple recently embraced parenthood after welcoming their daughter, Dua, in 2024.

Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, and Deepika Padukone's upcoming projects

Ranbir will next be seen in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. The film also stars Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol, Ravi Dubey, and Yash in pivotal roles and is scheduled to release in two parts, with the first hitting theatres in 2026. He also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War in the pipeline, alongside Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal.

Deepika will next be seen in the sequel to Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD. The film also stars Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan in lead roles and is scheduled to go on floors this December. Ranveer has two films in the pipeline: Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar, which also features Sanjay Dutt and Akshaye Khanna in key roles, and Farhan Akhtar's Don 3.