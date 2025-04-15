When Anushka Sharma said Ranveer Singh 'can't be a boyfriend', revealed why she couldn't date him: ‘Want someone who…’
After the release of Band Baaja Baaraat, Anushka Sharma revealed why she can't ever date her co-star Ranveer Singh.
Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh made his grand debut opposite Anushka Sharma in Band Baaja Baaraat. Their on-screen chemistry impressed audiences and even the film was a commercial success. In a 2011 interview with NDTV, Anushka revealed why she could never date Ranveer, saying he "can’t be a boyfriend." (Also Read: Anushka Sharma is all hearts for Virat Kohli's match-winning hundred in India vs Pakistan match; see post)
Anushka Sharma on why she wouldn't ever date Ranveer Singh
When asked why Ranveer had said he couldn’t handle Anushka as a girlfriend and that she would “kill her boyfriend,” Anushka responded, "Ranveer can’t be a boyfriend. He is a very fine guy, very hardworking, but he is quite caught up in himself at the moment—which he should be, it’s his first film, and he’s entering the industry. I understand that, and that’s why I say I can’t ever date him. Many people ask me why we don’t see each other. And I say this is the reason. I want a boyfriend who, at the end of the day, doesn’t just tell me how his day went, but also asks me how my day was—which he’ll never do. So, I cannot date him.”
Anushka Sharma and Ranveer Singh’s films together
Anushka and Ranveer first appeared together in Band Baaja Baaraat, directed by Maneesh Sharma in his directorial debut. In the film, Shruti Kakkar (Anushka) and Bittoo Sharma (Ranveer) team up to start a wedding planning business. The film was released worldwide on 10 December 2010 and became a commercial success. Several years later, they reunited on screen in Dil Dhadakne Do, which also starred Priyanka Chopra, Anil Kapoor, Shefali Shah, Farhan Akhtar, and Vikrant Massey in key roles.
Anushka and Ranveer's personal lives
Both Anushka and Ranveer are now married and have embraced parenthood. Anushka married cricketer Virat Kohli in an intimate yet lavish wedding ceremony in Italy. The couple are parents to a daughter, Vamika, and a son, Akaay. Ranveer, on the other hand, tied the knot with actor Deepika Padukone, and the couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Dua, in 2024.
Anushka and Ranveer's upcoming films
Anushka was last seen in Zero opposite Shah Rukh Khan. The film failed at the box office, and she has since taken a break from acting. Ranveer, meanwhile, was last seen in Singham Again and currently has two films lined up. He will next appear in Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar, also starring R. Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, and Sanjay Dutt. The film is currently in production. He also has Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3 in the pipeline.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.