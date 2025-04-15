When Anushka Sharma said Ranveer Singh 'can't be a boyfriend', revealed why she couldn't date him: ‘Want someone who…’

Anushka Sharma on why she wouldn't ever date Ranveer Singh

When asked why Ranveer had said he couldn’t handle Anushka as a girlfriend and that she would “kill her boyfriend,” Anushka responded, "Ranveer can’t be a boyfriend. He is a very fine guy, very hardworking, but he is quite caught up in himself at the moment—which he should be, it’s his first film, and he’s entering the industry. I understand that, and that’s why I say I can’t ever date him. Many people ask me why we don’t see each other. And I say this is the reason. I want a boyfriend who, at the end of the day, doesn’t just tell me how his day went, but also asks me how my day was—which he’ll never do. So, I cannot date him.”

Anushka Sharma and Ranveer Singh’s films together

Anushka and Ranveer first appeared together in Band Baaja Baaraat, directed by Maneesh Sharma in his directorial debut. In the film, Shruti Kakkar (Anushka) and Bittoo Sharma (Ranveer) team up to start a wedding planning business. The film was released worldwide on 10 December 2010 and became a commercial success. Several years later, they reunited on screen in Dil Dhadakne Do, which also starred Priyanka Chopra, Anil Kapoor, Shefali Shah, Farhan Akhtar, and Vikrant Massey in key roles.

Anushka and Ranveer's personal lives

Both Anushka and Ranveer are now married and have embraced parenthood. Anushka married cricketer Virat Kohli in an intimate yet lavish wedding ceremony in Italy. The couple are parents to a daughter, Vamika, and a son, Akaay. Ranveer, on the other hand, tied the knot with actor Deepika Padukone, and the couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Dua, in 2024.

Anushka and Ranveer's upcoming films

Anushka was last seen in Zero opposite Shah Rukh Khan. The film failed at the box office, and she has since taken a break from acting. Ranveer, meanwhile, was last seen in Singham Again and currently has two films lined up. He will next appear in Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar, also starring R. Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, and Sanjay Dutt. The film is currently in production. He also has Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3 in the pipeline.