Deepika Padukone answers the question: Mumbai or Bengaluru. Here’s what she says

Actor Deepika Padukone has revealed the one question that always leaves her torn -- choosing between her workplace, Mumbai, and her hometown, Bengaluru. She has confessed that choosing between the cities is difficult for her, as both places have played a significant role in shaping her 39 years. Also read: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone's sweet gesture towards Ranveer's dad wins the internet. Watch Deepika Padukone's post is made even more special with a nostalgic montage featuring rare photos from her childhood, school, and college days in Bengaluru,(Instagram)

Deepika's dilemma: Mumbai or Bengaluru?

On Wednesday, Deepika took to Instagram to share a video where she talks about her love for both cities. Deepika responds to the asked question “Bombay or Bengaluru?" while she is getting her hair styled.

When someone behind the camera asks if she misses Corner House, a popular dessert spot from her hometown, Deepika smiles and responds, "I do miss it, but I’m actually in a way glad there isn’t one in Mumbai because that would require a different level of willpower."

Looking back at her time in Bengaluru, Deepika, who welcomed a baby girl Dua last year, shared, “Whenever I come back to Bengaluru, it feels like home, you know, because this is where I’ve lived a large part of my life. This is where I’ve grown up, my friends, my school, my college, so all of those formative years and those experiences have all been here".

That being said, her love for Mumbai runs deep. The actor, who is married to Ranveer Singh, admits, “Mumbai again because professionally, that’s where my life began and that’s where home is now, and the energy in Mumbai is very very different, so it’s very difficult to choose one over the other. But I feel like both cities have really influenced my 39 years."

The post is made even more special with a nostalgic montage featuring rare photos from her childhood, school, and college days in Bengaluru, seamlessly woven together with throwback snaps from her early modelling days in Mumbai.

Captioning the video, she wrote: “A question I get asked ever so often…Bengaluru or Mumbai?"

Deepika’s work in Bollywood

Deepika was last seen in Rohit Shetty's cop drama, Singham Again, which also featured Ranveer Singh. In the film, Deepika played the role of Shakti Shetty, aka Lady Singham, while Ranveer reprised his role of Simmba from his earlier film.. The film also starred Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Kareena Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Jackie Shroff. There are rumours that she will work with Shah Rukh Khan again in King. However, Deepika is yet to announce her next project.