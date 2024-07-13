Ranbir Kapoor reacts after guest hands him his business card at Ambani wedding. Here's who fans think he is

Actor Ranbir Kapoor was among the many celebrities who attended the wedding ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Now, a video has emerged of the actor receiving a business card from a guest at the event. (Also Read | From Chaiyya Chaiyya to Tauba Tauba: Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor shake a leg at Ambani wedding. Watch) Ranbir Kapoor interacted with a person at the Ambani wedding.

Person gives Ranbir business card

In the clip, the guest approached Ranbir and shook his hands. He then whispered something in his ears. The actor then nodded his head, smiled, and mouthed, "thank you." After that, the person gave Ranbir a card, which he politely accepted. The video ended with the person talking to Ranbir for some more time. The actor was seen patiently listening to him.

Internet reacts to video

The video was shared on X (previously Twiter) with the caption, "Somebody gave their business card to Ranbir." Reacting to the video, a fan said, "Very common at big events. Lots of people there are far more wealthier than most of the movie stars." A person wrote, "Come for the ad shoot." A comment read, "Halwaii hoga. Janmdin, anniversary, mundan, sab occasions ke liye mithai banate hain. Ye mera card (He must have a sweet shop. Birthday, tonsure, we make sweets for every occasion. This is my card)."

An X user tweeted, "There is no somebody in that party. Everyone is very good in their own field that's why invited there." "Koi investment advisor hoga (Must be some investment advisor)," read a tweet. "If people think these events are for celebration, then they are fools. These events are to make connections and increase their income. It's all about business at the end of the day," said another person. A fan joked, "Cut to 2025 when Ranbir Kapoor will feature in Vimal pan masala ad."

Ranbir and Alia at wedding

Ranbir attended the wedding with his wife-actor Alia Bhatt. Alia opted for a pink saree. She completed her look with maang tika, jhumka and a stunning neckpiece. Ranbir chose to wear a sherwani for the occasion.

About Ambani event

The wedding celebration of Radhika with Anant Ambani took place at Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. Their Shubh Vivaah will be followed by Shubh Aashirwad on July 13 and Mangal Utsav (wedding reception) on July 14.

The wedding ceremony also saw the presence of Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Rajinikanth, Mahesh Babu, Yash, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Shahid Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Smriti Irani, Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday among others.