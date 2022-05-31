Ranbir Kapoor reveals his favourite Telugu actor: 'I love my darling Prabhas, he is a very dear friend'

Actor Ranbir Kapoor, filmmaker Ayan Mukerji and SS Rajamouli are currently promoting Brahmastra. They were in Vizag, Andhra Pradesh, on Tuesday. During a conversation, amid his promotions, when Ranbir Kapoor was asked about his favourite Telugu actor, he did not take much time to answer the question. Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor reaches Visakhapatnam for Brahmastra promos, fans get a crane to put a garland on him. Watch

In a video shared by one of Ranbir's fan accounts, a host can be heard asking Ranbir, “Who is your favourite Telugu actor?” As soon as she asked this, people in the crowd started taking Prabhas' name. Ranbir then said, “I would say, I also love my darling Prabhas. He is a very dear friend of mine. All of them are great but if I have to choose one, I'll say darling Prabhas.”

Earlier, a paparazzo account shared a video, in which Ranbir was seen shaking hands with a few of his fans. A huge garland made of marigold flowers was seen around his neck. It was put on him using a crane. In another video, fans can be seen showering Rajamouli and Ranbir with flower petals.

Ranbir and Alia Bhatt, who got married in Mumbai on April 14, will be seen together for the first time on the silver screen in Brahmastra, a fantasy film written and directed by Ayan Mukerji, and produced by Karan Johar. Both Alia and Karan have been sharing photos from the film on their Instagram. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Dimple Kapadia, and Nagarjuna Akkineni. Brahmastra, a three-part series, has been in the making for years now. The film has been delayed several times. The film is now tracking a release date of September 9, 2022.

While Ranbir is currently promoting Brahsmastra, Alia has begun shooting for her Hollywood debut film alongside Gal Gadot in London. She will next be seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, co-starring Ranveer Singh.

