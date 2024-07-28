Ranbir Kapoor says he wishes Rishi Kapoor was alive so they could spend more time

What Ranbir said

“I'll wish for my father to come back so I can spend more time with him, speak to him, have conversation with him,” said Ranbir. Both he and Rishi admitted that they don't have a back-slapping or even an open equation with each other. Rishi often compared his relationship with Ranbir to a glass wall between them: they could see each other, but not touch or feel each other. Meanwhile, Ranbir has always claimed that he shares a more intimate relationship with his actor-mother, Neetu Kapoor. Rishi died of cancer in 2020.

Ranbir on Rishi's reaction to his films

“My father was so scared to watch my films. I did a film called Tamasha with Imtiaz Ali. He didn't watch it because he thought it was too pseudo. So, instead of giving me his opinion, he said let me not watch these pseudo films. So that kind of fear was always there about what he'd think of a movie,” said Ranbir.

He recalled that his first film that Rishi was proud of was Rajkumar Santoshi's 2009 hit romantic comedy Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani. It was contrary to Ranbir's own estimation as he believed that Ayan Mukerji's coming-of-age film Wake Up Sid, that released earlier in the year, was a ‘young’ film he believed more in.

Ranbir also said that Rishi mostly liked his more commercial or successful movies. The other Ranbir film Rishi was proud of was Prakash Jha's 2010 political thriller Raajneeti. He recalled that Rishi was also bowled over by his performance as Sanjay Dutt in Rajkumar Hirani's 2018 blockbuster Sanju.

Ranbir will be next seen in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana adaptation and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War.