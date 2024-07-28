 Ranbir Kapoor says he wishes Rishi Kapoor was alive so they could spend more time | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Ranbir Kapoor says he wishes Rishi Kapoor was alive so they could spend more time

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Devansh Sharma
Jul 28, 2024 12:58 PM IST

Ranbir Kapoor recently admitted he had a turbulent relationship with his late father Rishi Kapoor, but wishes he comes back so they could have a conversation.

Ranbir Kapoor has often talked about the difficult relationship he shared with his late father and legendary actor Rishi Kapoor. In Nikhil Kamath's podcast People by WTF, Ranbir confessed that the only personal wish he has in life is to get his father back so he could spend more time with him. (Also Read: Alia Bhatt changed her ‘loud tone’ after marriage to put me at ease, says Ranbir Kapoor)

What Ranbir said

“I'll wish for my father to come back so I can spend more time with him, speak to him, have conversation with him,” said Ranbir. Both he and Rishi admitted that they don't have a back-slapping or even an open equation with each other. Rishi often compared his relationship with Ranbir to a glass wall between them: they could see each other, but not touch or feel each other. Meanwhile, Ranbir has always claimed that he shares a more intimate relationship with his actor-mother, Neetu Kapoor. Rishi died of cancer in 2020.

Ranbir on Rishi's reaction to his films

“My father was so scared to watch my films. I did a film called Tamasha with Imtiaz Ali. He didn't watch it because he thought it was too pseudo. So, instead of giving me his opinion, he said let me not watch these pseudo films. So that kind of fear was always there about what he'd think of a movie,” said Ranbir.

He recalled that his first film that Rishi was proud of was Rajkumar Santoshi's 2009 hit romantic comedy Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani. It was contrary to Ranbir's own estimation as he believed that Ayan Mukerji's coming-of-age film Wake Up Sid, that released earlier in the year, was a ‘young’ film he believed more in.

Ranbir also said that Rishi mostly liked his more commercial or successful movies. The other Ranbir film Rishi was proud of was Prakash Jha's 2010 political thriller Raajneeti. He recalled that Rishi was also bowled over by his performance as Sanjay Dutt in Rajkumar Hirani's 2018 blockbuster Sanju.

Ranbir will be next seen in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana adaptation and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War.

Follow Us On