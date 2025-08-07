Ranbir Kapoor teases Alia Bhatt in front of photographers before posing together: 'Yeh ruk nahi rahi’

Actor Ranbir Kapoor was at his playful best as he stepped out with Alia Bhatt from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office in Mumbai. He couldn't resist teasing his wife about not stopping for photos. The jab was followed by a sweet pose, with Ranbir pulling Alia close, making her blush. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were spotted outside Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office in Mumbai.

Ranbir Kapoor teases Alia Bhatt

Alia and Ranbir were spotted together on Wednesday as they exited Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office in Juhu, Mumbai. They are working with Bhansali on his next film, Love & War.

As Ranbir and Alia exited the office building, they were cheered by a group of waiting photographers who asked the couple to pose together for photos. Following which, Ranbir said, “Yeh ruk nahi rahi (she is not stopping)”, teasing Alia.

Alia stepped out from behind her car, beaming with a smile, and posed alongside Ranbir for the cameras. During the photo shoot, Ranbir Kapoor placed his hand on Alia's shoulder and pulled her close, leaving her visibly blushing at the gesture.

Ranbir and Alia were dressed in matching casual outfits as they twinned in white. Ranbir wore a white round-neck tee and blue denim, completing the look with a powder blue overshirt. Meanwhile, Alia complemented him perfectly with a simple yet chic white T-shirt and blue jeans.

What we know about Love & War

Love & War will be the first collaboration of Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Leela Bhansali after the actor's 2007 debut Saawariya. While Vicky Kaushal has never worked with the filmmaker, Alia Bhatt teamed up with Bhansali in the 2022 drama Gangubai Kathiawadi.

The film was officially announced in January 2024. The original announcement on Instagram read, "We Bring You Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Epic Saga Love & War. See You At The Movies." It came with the signatures of the lead trio, Ranbir, Alia, and Vicky. Love and War is expected to go on floors in the coming months.

It is believed that the film is set in the 60s and 70s, and has been described as a love triangle in times of conflict, with Ranbir and Vicky reportedly playing Air Force pilots. The film is slated to be released in March 2026.