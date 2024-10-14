Menu Explore
Ranbir Kapoor turns groom at Delhi fashion event, dances on stage; fans say: 'He looks stunning as showstopper'

ByAnanya Das
Oct 14, 2024 07:13 AM IST

Ranbir Kapoor wore a sherwani, matching pants and carried a shawl over his shoulder. He also opted for a turban and completed his look with mojri.

Actor Ranbir Kapoor turned showstopper for fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani's Baaraat by Tasva show held in Delhi. Several videos and pictures of the actor dressed up as an Indian groom for the fashion show emerged on social media platforms. (Also Read | Vedang Raina says Ranbir Kapoor is a ‘really bad’ singer but his lip-sync inspired him for Jigra song)

Ranbir Kapoor was a showstopper at a Delhi fashion event.
Ranbir Kapoor was a showstopper at a Delhi fashion event.

Ranbir stuns as groom at fashion event

In a clip, Ranbir was seen making a grand entrance in a car as dhols were played. He waved, blew kisses and also folded his hands at the crowd. When on stage, Ranbir danced with the other models, who were his groomsmen, to the music. He also smiled and looked around from the stage.

What Ranbir wore to the event

The actor opted for a silk ivory sherwani paired with matching pants. He completed his look with ivory and pink mojri footwear and a shawl over his shoulder. The ensemble was topped off with a silk ivory turban embellished with colourful stones and pearl accessory. Ranbir's Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar co-star Anubhav Singh Bassi also made an appearance on the ramp. He wore a black outfit as he was one of the groomsmen at the event.

What Ranbir said

During media interaction, Ranbir remembered how his wife-actor Alia Bhatt planned everything on their wedding day. He said, "My wife planned everything, I just had to follow her lead. Our wedding took place at our home only. So, it was not that hectic. And it was just perfect marriage. To be bride groom again in this collection just feels good."

Fans praise Ranbir

Reacting to the posts, a fan said, "Best handsome, charming groom ever." "Wowww!!! So so handsome!! He looks stunning as a showstopper," a person wrote. A tweet read, "Ranbir looks amazing as the Indian groom." A comment read, "Is Ranbir getting married again? He looks as amazing as his wedding day." A person wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Superstar wedding dress up. What an entry, what grace.”

Recently, Ranbir visited a Durga Puja pandal in Mumbai, where he joined actor Rani Mukerji to seek blessings. The two shared an adorable moment at the event. Rani kissed Ranbir on the cheek as they posed for the paparazzi. Ranbir wore a grey shirt and white pants, while Rani opted for a yellow saree.

Ranbir's upcoming films

Fans will see Ranbir in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming film 'Love And War', alongside Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. He reportedly also has Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana.

