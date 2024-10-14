Vedang Raina says Ranbir Kapoor is a ‘really bad’ singer but his lip-sync inspired him for Jigra song

Vedang Raina acted in Vasan Bala’s Jigra and sang the film’s title track and the rendition of Phoolon Ka Taaro Ka. While he had no issues singing the songs, the actor revealed in an interview with Lallantop that he had to take inspiration from co-star Alia Bhatt’s husband, Ranbir Kapoor, to act out the title track. (Also Read: Jigra box office collection day 2: Alia Bhatt-starrer shows impressive 42% growth, earns ₹6.50 crore) Ranbir Kapoor's performance in Rockstar helped Vedang Raina with his Jigra song.

‘Ranbir is so good at it’

Vedang shot a special video for Jigra's title track that required him to lip-sync the song. He recalled how, when he was acting out songs in his debut film, The Archies, he was told his lips weren’t moving. He realised he needed to do better while lip-syncing songs.

He said, “Ranbir ki jo lip-syncing hain...I've always been his biggest fan, and he does it brilliantly. I've always wanted to see the BTS (behind-the-scenes) of Rockstar to see if he could actually sing. I thought he must be a singer, kuch nahi (nothing)…it was negative. His real-life singing is really bad. It goes to show how good he is (at acting).”

Alia also defended Ranbir, stating that it just goes to show how well he acted in the film. While not a fan of Ranbir’s singing, Vedang was inspired by him when it was time to shoot for the title track of Jigra. “I tried to recreate his lip-sync. Obviously, in the film, it was an exaggerated version, but I wanted to try matching his pitch,” he explained.

About Jigra

Apart from Alia and Vedang, Jigra stars Manoj Pahwa, Rahul Ravindran and Vivek Gomber in key roles. The film tells the story of a sister called Satya (Alia) who struggles to break her brother Ankur (Vedang) out of prison after he’s sent to death row for a crime he didn’t commit. The film was released in theatres on October 11.