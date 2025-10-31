Ranbir Kapoor, Alia's Love & War release delayed to avoid Yash's Toxic? Report says it's running 40 days behind

One of the most anticipated films for next year is Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. As per Bollywood Hungama, the film's release will "miss its Eid 2026 deadline" to avoid a clash with Yash-starrer Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-ups. It will hit the theatres in March 2026, coinciding with the Eid festivities. Fans will see Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal in Love & War. Yash will play the lead role in Toxic.

About Love & War's shooting schedule

Reportedly, Love & War is "much behind its shooting schedule" and might release by June next year. "It's a blessing in disguise, as it made no sense for two Pan-Indian films to clash on the same date. Love And War is running much behind its shooting schedule, and will now release in the second half of 2026. Around 75 days of shoot still remains, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali has requested Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal to allot bulk dates till Summer 2026 to wrap up the film," Bollywood Hungama reported, citing a source.

"The film is running approximately 40 days behind schedule, and the earliest it can now be released is in the month of June 2026. Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Leela Bhansali will take a call on the film's release soon and officially announce the delay in its release," it added.

Love and War was originally slated to be released on Christmas 2025, but reports earlier this year stated that the release has been pushed back to 20 March 2026. However, the film's team has still not officially announced a new date, nor confirmed the news of any delay.

About Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-ups

The film was originally slated for a December 2025 release. But now, Toxic will hit theatres on March 19 next year, following production delays. Despite reports of delays, the film's team reaffirmed the release date in a social media post on Thursday. “140 days to go… His Untamed Presence is Your Existential Crisis. Toxic The Movie releases worldwide on 19-03-2026,” read the tweet from KVN Productions.

The period gangster drama stars Yash in the lead, alongside Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, Akshay Oberoi, and Sudev Nair. Jointly produced by KVN Productions and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, the film is being shot in Kannada and English and will be dubbed in Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu and Tamil.

According to the synopsis of the film, it is set against the backdrop of a bygone era. This riveting story unravels in the coastal haven of Goa, where beneath the allure of sunlit beaches and vibrant culture lies a powerful drug cartel controlling everything from the shadows.