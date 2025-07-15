Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal set for massive face-off in Bhansali's Love & War; one of Indian cinema's biggest sequences

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is busy filming his upcoming period piece, Love & War. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and Alia Bhatt, the film is touted to be Bhansali's most ambitious project to date. Now, HT has exclusively learnt that the filmmaker is upping the ante by mounting one of Indian cinema's most massive sequences in the film. Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War.

Ranbir and Vicky's massive face-off in Love & War

An industry source reveals that Love & War will feature a massive face-off between Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal's characters. The scene is being tipped to be 'one of the biggest sequences ever mounted in Indian cinema'. The prep for the sequence has begun, and sources inform us that it is set to be shot at a grand, undisclosed location. Early murmurs say the scene is being designed as a full-blown cinematic event. “With two powerhouses Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal colliding on Bhansali’s canvas, this will be unlike anything audiences have seen before,” the source adds.

Bhansali has been known for his grand sets and sequences on the big screen, ranging from the climax in Devdas featuring Aishwarya Rai and Shah Rukh Khan to the jauhar sequence in Padmaavat. It seems Love & War is set to take that a level higher.

All about Love & War

Love & War is set in the 60s and 70s, and has been desrcibed as a love triangle in times of conflict, with Ranbir and Vicky reportedly playing Air Force pilots. There had been rumours that the film is inspired by Raj Kapoor's cult classic Sangam, but the film's team has neither confirmed nor denied this.

Love & War was officially announced in January 2024. The social media announcement came with the signatures of the lead trio: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal. The film is slated to be released in March 2026.