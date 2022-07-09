Ranbir Kapoor wants his and Alia Bhatt's children to review all his movies and say, ‘papa that was such a bad film’

Ranbir Kapoor has given a number of critically-acclaimed box office hits in his 15-year-long career. The actor has also delivered some flops. However, he said does not regret any of his roles or failures, and would not want to shield his children from them. Ranbir and Alia Bhatt are expecting their first child together. Alia made the announcement in an Instagram post in June. Also Read| Ranbir Kapoor reacts to rumours of 'Brahmastra promo' during Alia Bhatt's pregnancy announcement

In a recent interview, Ranbir expressed excitement and nervousness about becoming a father, and revealed how he is going to discuss films with his children. During the conversation, the actor also revealed that his and Alia Bhatt's children will be addressing him as ‘papa’.

Opening up about his feelings as he prepares to become a parent for the first time, Ranbir told PTI, "I am feeling grateful, excited, nervous and terrified. Because I have so many expectations of myself and of this relationship and what I want from it and what I want to give... These are the only adjectives I can use.”

Ranbir, who started his acting career with the 2007 film Saawariya, was last seen in the 2018 film Sanju, a biopic on actor Sanjay Dutt. He has Shamshera and Brahmastra lined up for release. The actor said that he has always made a conscious decision about the roles he chooses, and therefore isn’t ashamed to show his future children any of his films.

He said, "I am always conscious because I know society gets impacted by it. I will not do anything to belittle anyone or anybody for the sake of entertainment. That's my personality. I don't regret or (feel) ashamed of any film that I have done. I don’t think there is any film that I would like to shield them (children) from. I believe failures are as important as successes. I would like to hear from them say that ‘papa, that was such a bad film’ and probably laugh with them or ‘papa that was so much fun’ and feel very happy about it.”

Shamshera, which also stars Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor is scheduled for theatrical release on July 22. Brahmastra, which marks Ranbir’s first film with Alia, is expecting a September 9 release. The actor recently completed filming for Luv Ranjan’s untitled film that stars him opposite Shraddha Kapoor. He also has Animal opposite Rashmika Mandanna in the pipeline.

(Inputs from PTI)

