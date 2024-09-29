Rani Mukerji patiently clicks selfies with fans at airport as she returns to Mumbai post IIFA event. Watch

A happy moment

The actor, known for being reserved and private, took time to pose for photos with eager fans, leaving them starstruck. One fan even exclaimed, "So humble of you". A video posted by a paparazzi account on Instagram shows Rani’s compassionate side. As she exits the airport, she notices eager fans waiting to capture a moment with her.

Rani stops and invites them to take photos. Soon, she spots a young fan struggling to get into the frame and ensures the child is included in the next picture. “Come bacha,” she said, following which, one fan exclaimed, “So humble”. After this, she is seen saying, “Aapko lena hai papa. Papa chuth jaate hai hamesha (Do you also want? Father always gets left),” leading to fans cheer for her “wow”. She posed with the father for a picture and left by thanking them for their love.

Fans impressed

The video has won over thehearts of fans, who shared their excitement in the comment section. “Gorgeous,” one wrote, with another sharing, “So beautiful.” One comment read, “Real & OG Rani on earth.” Another fan shared, “Most humblest always,” with one mentioning, “Rani most most humble”. “She is So Humble,” read one comment, with another reading, “That’s why she is the Rani of Bollywood”.“That's why she is rani,” wrote one.

Rani wins big at IIFA

Rani, who has won critical and commercial acclaim for her performance in Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway, took home the Best Actress award at IIFA 2024.

Picking up the trophy on stage, Rani said on stage, "It feels incredible to be standing here, receiving the Best Actor Award amid such a warm and wonderful audience and my friends and colleagues from my fraternity for one of the most special films of my career”.

“Receiving this award at IIFA feels even more special as it validates the fact that Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway made an impact globally in people's hearts. The film’s success reaffirms the timeless power of storytelling and the universal language of maternal love and human resilience,” she added.

Rani dedicated the award to all the “mothers out there. Mothers can move mountains for their children and make the world a better place”. She also thanked her fans and audience for coming out to theatres to watch this film and supporting the film.

“A big thank you to my fans—your unconditional love and support mean the world to me. You’ve embraced every role, every character, every story I’ve had the good fortune to bring to life. Your belief in me is what makes me work harder and strive for the best.. moments like this are possible because of all your prayers. Thank you for always being there. Thank you for giving Mrs. Chatterjee a chance in the theatres when everything else seemed pretty gloomy. I share this honour with you today,” she shared.

About IIFA

Apart from Rani, Shah Rukh won the Best Actor award for Jawan. The three-day event kick-started on September 27 with IIFA Utsavam, an event dedicated to the southern film industries--Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Rekha, Shah Rukh, Karan Johar, and Vicky Kaushal lit up the stage on the second day. IIFA 2024 will be concluded on September 29 with the exclusive, invitation-only IIFA Rocks. Artists such as Honey Singh, Shilpa Rao and Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy performed live for the audience.