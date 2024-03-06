Rani Mukerji recalls when all of Aditya Chopra's films flopped at box office post pandemic: ‘I saw my husband calm’

Rani Mukerji talked about the change in viewership of films that occurred after the pandemic. The actor talked about witnessing a number of flops under the banner of Yash Raj Films, which is headed by her husband, Aditya Chopra, at her recent appearance during the FICCI Frames 2024. Rani said that she ‘salutes’ the conviction of her husband during the difficult time and how the blockbuster success of Pathaan changed the game for them. (Also read: Rani Mukerji says she had to be carried to her car after she 'froze' while filming Tumhi Dekho Naa in thin chiffon saree) Rani Mukerji opened up about the poor box office fate of the films made under the banner of Yash Raj Films.

What Rani said

During the chat, Rani opened up about the shift in content viewership and said, “Adi (Aditya Chopra) had these big films waiting to be released but pandemic happened and they were stalled. The films had to sustain the cost incurred in their making and filmmakers were under tremendous pressure to release them on OTT. I saw my husband calm and composed. He said, these movies we made for theatres for audiences to enjoy so I will release them in theatres. He was offered huge money on OTT but he took a brave call and decided to wait. When these films were released, all flopped! The way the audience watched content around the pandemic and and post that changed overnight. ”

'Nothing worked for us until Pathaan happened'

Rani further added that Aditya Chopra stood by his conviction and the tides turned in favour when Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan released in theatres and became a blockbuster. "All his films failed at the box office and everyone was in depression as it was a huge commercial setback. The conviction that Adi stood by, we thought some divine intervention will happen and he will be rewarded for his conviction of releasing films theatrically, but that didn’t happen. Nothing worked for us until Pathaan happened. That film changed everything for Yash Raj films. Bhagwaan jab deta hai chappad faad ke deta hai (When God gives, he does so in abundance)! He just tests your courage. Adi had that courage and I salute that."

Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, crossed ₹1,000 crore at the gross worldwide box office. The film released on January 25, 2023, and marked Shah Rukh's comeback on the silver screen four years after his 2018 film Zero.

Rani was last seen in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, for which she won a Filmfare Award for Best Actress (Critics).

