Rani Mukerji reveals it was husband Aditya Chopra who reminded her 'you just can't be a mum, need to get back to work'

Actor Rani Mukerji has said that it was her husband and filmmaker husband Aditya Chopra who reminded her that she "just can't be a mum" and needs to "get back to work." Speaking with Times Now, Rani shared that she was "touched that he knows who he's married.” Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra tied the knot in a private ceremony in April 2014.

Rani Mukerji praises Aditya Chopra for his support towards her work Rani praised Aditya Chopra for his support towards her career. “Time with her is sacrosanct, but what is beautiful is that I have this amazing husband who talks to her about the importance of mumma going to work. That support that I have, and I wish that for every woman and every husband. We, women, are going to power through and do what we want to do. But if we have our partner's support, it becomes sweeter. It just makes us feel nice. It's not as if we are giving that much importance, but what happens is when they are with us in this journey of ours, it just feels complete.”

Rani says Aditya insisted she go back to work The actor recalled how Aditya insisted that she work. "It was my husband reminding me that you just can't be a mum, you are who you are. You can't forget that about you, and you need to get back to work, and I did exactly that. I'm so grateful there was a reality check. I was also touched that he knows who he's married,” she added.

About Rani's personal life Rani and Aditya tied the knot in a private ceremony in April 2014. The couple welcomed their daughter, Adira Chopra, in December 2015, over a year after their marriage.

About Rani's new film Mardaani 3 The actor stars in Mardaani 3, written by Aayush Gupta and directed by Abhiraj Minwala. Mardaani 3 is produced by Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner. Rani stars in the film alongside Janki Bodiwala and Mallika Prasad.

The plot follows Rani's character, bold and fearless cop Shivani Shivaji Roy, as she investigates the case of 93 young girls who have gone missing over the past three months.