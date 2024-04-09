 Ranjeet says there's a lot of vulgarity in movies and web series today: ‘I am ashamed’ | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Ranjeet says there's a lot of vulgarity in movies and web series today: ‘I am ashamed’

ANI |
Apr 09, 2024 09:38 AM IST

Veteran Bollywood actor Ranjeet, known for his rape scenes in the 1970s and ‘80s, opened up on vulgarity and inappropriate language in movies and shows today.

Veteran Bollywood actor Ranjeet has expressed his concern over the increasing trend of "vulgarity and inappropriate" content in films and web series on OTT platforms. In a recent interview with ANI, Ranjeet revealed that despite being in the entertainment industry, he has watched only a handful of web series during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Also Read – Madhuri Dixit cried and refused to do molestation scene in Prem Pratigya, recalls Ranjeet: I was waiting, nobody told me)

"And during COVID times, will you believe me if I say I have only seen two to three web series? Two were English historical and one Indian. I didn't watch other projects," he remarked.

The Laawaris actor went on to critique the prevalent use of explicit language and scenes in movies, stating that it often leads to discomfort in front of family members and staff. "Nowadays, there is vulgarity and inappropriate language used in the movies that make you embarrassed in front of your staff and family members," he expressed.

He also expressed dismay at the prevalence of molestation scenes and item numbers sandwiched between shots in contemporary films. "What is all happening in the ads as well in this country, they are showing gambling in the ads. I am ashamed," he said.

The 82-year-old veteran star contrasted this with the item numbers of the bygone era, particularly the '80s, where veteran actors like Waheeda Rehman, Helen, and Bindu performed with grace and artistry.

"Earlier during the '80s, there were item numbers in which Waheeda Rehman ji, Helen ji, and Bindu ji used to perform and they had grace in what they did. They were all trained in whatever they did and it was an art. Their dresses were also not revealing," he recalled nostalgically.

Recently, Ranjeet portrayed supporting roles in Housefull 4 (2019) and Welcome Back (2015).

Follow Us On