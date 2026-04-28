Ranveer Allahbadia ‘hard-launches’ relationship with girlfriend Juhi Bhatt from Maasai Mara getaway; drops romantic pics

Content creator and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, popularly known as BeerBiceps, has officially confirmed his relationship with Juhi Bhatt by sharing a series of romantic photos from Masai Mara National Park in Kenya on Instagram. The post arrives after months of speculation about the duo’s relationship status. (Also read: Ranveer Allahbadia goes ‘kaun Samay’ after Samay Raina said he ‘ruined my mental health’ in comedy special. Watch )

Ranveer Allahbadia confirms relationship with Juhi Bhatt

Ranveer Allahbadia goes Instagram official with Juhi Bhatt from Kenya trip. (Instagram/@beerbiceps)

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In his post, Ranveer shared pictures from their safari experience and wrote, “Sun, moon, stars & everything in between. Ever met someone whose light can burn away all of the world’s negatives? I have (sic).” He further made things official with the hashtag, “#HardLaunchFromTheMara,” confirming their relationship.

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{{^usCountry}} The post quickly grabbed attention from friends and fellow creators. Ashish Chanchlani, who was also recently in the spotlight due to India’s Got Latent controversy, joked, “Jaldi ab kar shaadi (Get married soon),” while Sargun Mehta reacted with heart emojis. Orry also joined in, congratulating Ranveer on making his relationship public. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The post quickly grabbed attention from friends and fellow creators. Ashish Chanchlani, who was also recently in the spotlight due to India’s Got Latent controversy, joked, “Jaldi ab kar shaadi (Get married soon),” while Sargun Mehta reacted with heart emojis. Orry also joined in, congratulating Ranveer on making his relationship public. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Juhi Bhatt, too, shared her own reel from the Maasai Mara safari, captioning it, “Manifested this for so long; didn't think it would feel this surreal when it actually happened. Kenya, you were worth the wait.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Juhi Bhatt, too, shared her own reel from the Maasai Mara safari, captioning it, “Manifested this for so long; didn't think it would feel this surreal when it actually happened. Kenya, you were worth the wait.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The couple had also been spotted earlier at the Mumbai Indians’ IPL 2026 match at Wankhede Stadium, further fueling relationship rumours. Dating rumours between Ranveer and Juhi Bhatt {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The couple had also been spotted earlier at the Mumbai Indians’ IPL 2026 match at Wankhede Stadium, further fueling relationship rumours. Dating rumours between Ranveer and Juhi Bhatt {{/usCountry}}

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Speculation around Ranveer and Juhi began around October 2025, when both posted similar Diwali celebration pictures featuring matching decor, though neither showed their faces. Before this, Ranveer was reportedly in a relationship with actor Nikki Sharma, often sharing pictures with her while concealing her identity using a sunflower emoji. Their breakup rumours gained traction after he unfollowed her on Instagram.

Ranveer had recently been in the news following backlash over a controversial comment made on India’s Got Latent, where he asked a contestant a provocative “would you rather” question about parents and sex, leading to FIRs against him, Samay Raina, and other panellists.

Who is Juhi Bhatt

Juhi Bhatt is a Mumbai-based actor and digital creator with over 471,000 Instagram followers. Trained in Kathak and contemporary dance, Juhi began her career in film marketing before moving into acting. She has since appeared in digital projects such as the web series Tumse Na Ho Paayega and has also collaborated frequently with FilterCopy.

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On the film and music front, she featured in the song Ve Fukrey from Fukrey 3, and was more recently seen in the paranormal thriller series Bhay: The Gaurav Tiwari Mystery, alongside Karan Tacker and Kalki Koechlin.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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