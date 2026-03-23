Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone pose for selfies after lunch date amid Dhurandhar success

Now, fresh pictures of Ranveer and Deepika from inside the restaurant have surfaced online, offering a glimpse into their outing. In one of the pictures, Ranveer and Deepika are seen posing with a fan inside the restaurant. Another photo shows the couple beaming with joy while posing with the restaurant staff. They appear cheerful and relaxed as they soak in the moment.

On Sunday, several videos of Ranveer and Deepika arriving at and later stepping out of Maaslli Seafood Restaurant surfaced on social media. For the outing, Deepika kept it casual in a white T-shirt paired with blue denims, while Ranveer opted for a laid-back look in a blue T-shirt and jeans.

Actor Ranveer Singh is basking in a career-defining moment, with his performance in Aditya Dhar ’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge winning widespread acclaim even as the film continues its dream run at the box office. Amid the roaring success, Ranveer took some time off on Sunday to celebrate with his wife Deepika Padukone . The duo stepped out for a relaxed lunch date, where the couple was seen in high spirits, and delighted fans by stopping to pose for selfies at the restaurant.

The outing comes at a time when social media has been abuzz with chatter around Deepika not posting about Dhurandhar 2 or Ranveer Singh’s performance in it, something that left many social media users raising their eyebrows.

Now, fans of the couple have come out in their support, cheering for Ranveer and Deepika while defending them against the chatter, with many saying they are subtly setting relationship goals.

One social media user wrote, “People can talk all they want, but the truth is in the actions. Deepika has been, is, and will always be Ranveer’s strongest pillar. Her loyalty isn't for show, it's for life”, with another writing, “Haters are running negative pr against her...Meanwhile them😮‍💨🤣🤣...... Haters can cry now🤣”

One comment read, “Deepika and Ranveer the golden couple”, and one read, “Hats off to Ranveer Deepika didn't even post anything about dhurandar still they are so happy.”

Dhurandhar 2 makes a splash Dhurandhar: The Revenge is rewriting box office history, surpassing all expectations with its phenomenal run. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the spy thriller features Ranveer Singh in a dual role as Hamza Ali Mazari and Jaskirat Singh Rangi. The sequel dives deeper into the character’s past, tracing his journey and transformation into an Indian spy operating in Pakistan.

The film was released on March 19 with paid premieres on March 18, and has crossed the ₹450 crore mark so far. The first film focused on Ranveer as an Indian spy who infiltrates gangs in Lyari to eliminate a terror network targeting India while also climbing the power ladder within Pakistan’s underworld.

The sequel delves into the origin story of Ranveer’s character, Hamza Ali Mazari, also known as Jaskirat Singh Rangi. It also continues the story from the first part, showing how the Indian spy completes his mission to dismantle the terror network in Pakistan that threatens India. The film also stars Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi in key roles.