Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone sparkle brightest in these unseen pictures from friends' wedding

The first photo is a shot of Deepika in a purple bandhani saree, smiling as she looked to her left. She looked stunning in the traditional outfit and sparkling golden choker. Another photo showed her posing with the bridal party. A photo showed Ranveer swinging to the music in a blue velvet suit and a photo showed Deepika and Ranveer standing next to each other, likely cheering for the newlyweds.

The photos are from the wedding of Deepika's friend Sneha Ramachander and Chris Rossi. The photographer, @nivedhamphotography, took to Instagram to share the photos. She wrote, “More moments from chris and sneha’s beautiful New York City wedding.”

New, unseen pictures are in from a recent wedding that Deepika Padukone attended with husband Ranveer Singh in New York. The photos remind fans that they are still the best-looking couple of Bollywood.

The photographer's followers were impressed by the photos. “Woah you’re friends with deepika padukone,” read a comment. “Ahh you did amazing capturing these moments,” wrote another. A fan wrote, “so much aura omg.” Another said, “Omgg so iconic!! You’re so talented, these came out amazing.”

What's next for Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh? Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married in 2018 and have daughter together, named Dua.

Ranveer was last seen in Bollywood blockbuster Dhurandhar. The Aditya Dhar-film has crossed ₹1000 crore at the domestic box office. It marked a new era for Ranveer, who was in dire need of a hit in his career.

He will be seen next in Dhurandhar 2, scheduled for release on March 19.

Deepika was last seen in Kalki 2898 AD. She has King lined up for release in 2026. It stars Shah Rukh Khan in lead with his daughter Suhana Khan and actor Rani Mukerji.

She also has Atlee's sci-fi action drama.