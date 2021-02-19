Ranveer Singh announces 83 release date, film to hit the theatres on June 4

After several delays owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, Kabir Khan’s sports drama 83, starring Ranveer Singh as former cricketer Kapil Dev, will hit the theatres on June 4. The actor took to social media to make the announcement.

“June 4th, 2021!!!! in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. See you in cinemas!!! #ThisIs83,” he wrote, tagging the entire team of the film.

83 tells the story of how the Indian cricket team defeated West Indies to clinch their maiden World Cup in 1983. The film also stars Deepika Padukone, Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jatin Sarna and others.

Earlier, it was rumoured that 83 might head straight for an OTT release. Kabir had confirmed that the makers were offered huge sums by streaming platforms to release the film directly online. However, he had maintained that it will come out only in theatres.

“83 is a film that has been envisioned and made to be experienced on the big screen and we are ready to wait for things to get normal and then release it in cinemas,” he had said.

Ranveer told PTI in 2018 that he was stoked to play Kapil, whom he called ‘a legend in the truest sense’, on screen. “I always wanted to be part of a film where the take away would be that sense of national pride. The story of underdogs' triumph is completely lost. There is a whole generation that needs to know and I am happy to be fronting it,” he added.

Ranveer admitted that before he signed 83, he did not know how the Indian cricket team pulled off the spectacular win at the 1983 World Cup. “I had no idea how we won our first World Cup. They were a complete bunch of underdogs that nobody believed in and they fought and had the ultimate victory. It is a human story,” he said.