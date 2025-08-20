Ranveer Singh backs AI-generated Chiranjeevi Hanuman even as Vikramadtiya Motwane, Anurag Kashyap reject it

Abundantia Entertainment and Collective Media Network’s Historyverse announced an AI-generated film based on the lore of Lord Hanuman titled Chianjeevi Hanuman—The Eternal. The film has been touted as a first-of-its-kind ‘Made-In-AI’ and ‘Made-In-India’ feature film for theatrical release. Actor Ranveer Singh has now extended his support for the project, backing one of the film's producers, Vijay Subramaniam on Instagram. (Also read: Anurag Kashyap lashes out at producer of AI-generated film Chiranjeevi Hanuman: ‘You should be in gutter’) Ranveer Singh has extended his support after the announcement of Chiranjeevi Hanuman was made.

Ranveer supports AI-generated film Chiranjeevi Hanuman

Ranveer commented on the joint Instagram post of Abundantia Entertainment, where he shared the announcement. The post also included Vijay's Instagram account, which Ranveer follows. The caption read, “Proud and honoured to bring the timeless story of ‘Chiranjeevi Hanuman - The Eternal’, to theatres, in a first-of-its-kind, ‘Made-In-AI’, ‘Made-In-India’ avatar. With deep reverence for our culture, heritage and history, we are set to release this innovative spectacle in theatres on Hanuman Jayanti 2026.”

Ranveer commented, “Wah (claps emoticon).”

Ranveer Singh's comment on the post.

Fans of the actor were not impressed with him openly supporting an AI-generated film. One wrote, “It’s AI. One day, they’ll make a movie without you using AI. Why are you supporting this lack of creativity?” Another said, “What's waah about this bro? Isn't it disrespectful to real artists?” A comment read, “As a part of the cinema industry and actor with a huge reach, the least you can do is boycott the use of AI in the creative industries and promote actual screenwriters.”

Vijay's statement

In a statement released to the press, Vijay Subramaniam, Founder and group CEO of Collective Artists Network, said, “With this film, we have the extraordinary opportunity to reimagine cultural storytelling for an audience that cherishes both tradition and innovation. Our approach is rooted in authenticity and cultural stewardship, ensuring complete transparency about the role of AI in the creative process.”

Director Anurag Kashyap lashed out at Vijay for backing an AI-generated film while heading an artists' agency. A part of his note on Instagram read, “This right here is the future for the spineless and cowardly so called artists in the Hindi Film industry. Well done Vijay Subramaniam. Shame is not enough on you. You should be in the gutter.” Vikaramaditya Motwane also called out the makers, and said, “And so it begins… Who TF needs writers and directors when its ‘Made in AI’.”

On the work front, Ranveer will next be seen in Dhurandhar, which will be released in theatres later this year in December.