Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone pack on the PDA at song launch, talk about their new 119 cr home

Actor-couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh indulged in PDA at the song launch event of Current Laga Re from Cirkus. Deepika has a cameo in the film and features in the song. In a video shared on Instagram by a paparazzi account on Thursday, Deepika and Ranveer Singh also danced their hearts out. (Also Read | Cirkus song Current Laga: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh unite for a scorching dance number. Watch)

For the event, Deepika wore a pink blazer and matching pants. Ranveer opted for a black T-shirt, black pants, a cap, and dark sunglasses. In another video, Ranveer stood on stage and said, "Gaane mein main bhi hun, mere ko abhi pata chala. Main toh udhar hi dekh raha hun (pointing at Deepika sitting in the audience). Udhar bhi idhar (pointing at the poster behind him and then at Deepika) (I'm also there in the song, I just came to know. I'm just looking there. Here too, there also)."

Welcoming Deepika on stage, Ranveer said, "Humesha k liye, aaja queen of entertainment (Forever queen of entertainment, come here). Queen of my heart, queen of my life, the queen of entertainment is back." Deepika laughed as she went to the stage and stood next to Ranveer. She also gave a kiss on Ranveer's cheek as he stood smiling. In several pictures, Deepika also wrapped her arms around Ranveer. They also hugged each other on stage.

At the event, the couple also talked about their new ₹119 crore home. “We are making a new home and Deepika has made a special kitchen for whoever wants to have good food. So I will make eggs,” Ranveer said at the song launch. Deepika said that Ranveer will inaugurate “Sunday ke Sunday, Deepika ka liye ande (Sunday after Sunday, eggs will be made for Deepika).”

Cirkus, helmed by Rohit Shetty, is based on William Shakespeare's classic play The Comedy of Errors. The film revolves around two sets of identical twins, who were accidentally separated at birth. The movie, presented by Bhushan Kumar led T-Series, also features Varun Sharma, Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Siddhartha Jadhav, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra and Vrajesh Hirjee, among others. It is scheduled to be released on December 23.

Deepika will be seen with Ranveer in Rohit's upcoming directorial Singham Again. “Everybody keeps asking me when I'll introduce Lady Singham. So, here it is. Deepika Padukone will be the Lady Singham in Singham Again. She is my lady bomb from the cop universe, and we're going to start working together on it next year," news agency PTI quoted the filmmaker.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON